BOTTEGA VENETA Resort 2022 Collection

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative Director Daniel Lee presented his last collection for BOTTEGA VENETA. The Resort 2022 collection was introduced with a lookbook captured by photographer Sarah Piantadosi. The collection features...

www.malemodelscene.net

fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: J. Law’s Red Carpet Return, Chanel Address Controversy, Daniel Lee’s Last Bottega Veneta Collection, Martha Stewart’s Budding Romance, And More!

J.Law—how we missed you! The actress, avec bump, returned to the red carpet last night for the New York City premiere of her latest movie, Don’t Look Up. Flanked by co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, the 31-year-old looked resplendent in a shimmering cape-sleeve gown from the Dior Spring Summer 2022 collection. Her rare red carpet appearance (since notably stepping out of the spotlight in favor of a more quiet personal life) even caused a spike in traffic moments after she stepped out. According to data shared by lovethesales.com, there was a 130% increase in demand for ‘sparkly gold dresses’ and a 29% surge in interest in ‘diamond earrings.’ Mama’s still got it!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Discover VALENTINO Resort 2022 Le Progrès Collection

Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli presented VALENTINO Resort 2022 Le Progrès Collection, that explores contemporary, urban elegance, and pushes masculinity into radical realms of romanticism. The vibrant collection reimagines the brand codes in a modern way, and it features neon motifs paired with the latest brand’s accessories. The Valentino Garavani One Stud Sneaker is reinterpreted in new colorways: Violet, sky blue, and lime. Models Lamine, Magdaleno Delgado, and Jaume Marti star in the campaign.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Discover ZEGNA’s Outdoor Collection and Brand New Logo

Italian luxury fashion brand ZEGNA presented their brand new logo and exclusive Outdoor Capsule Collection. The collection features activewear designed with the mountaineering and the world of winter sports in mind. It’s a getaway to an adventure into the wild winter nature. The new logo is conceived by Zegna’s creative director Alessandro Sartori, featuring the all-caps lettering and a double-stripe signifier.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bottega Veneta Denies Destocking Actions, Emphasizes Exclusivity Stance

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Bottega Veneta is speaking up to emphasize its stance and determination to be equated with luxury, Made in Italy craftsmanship and exclusive positioning: “Bottega Veneta has not engaged in any destocking action of products designed by Daniel Lee.” Responding to an article published on Wednesday about products designed by the former creative director appearing on the website of discount retailer TK Maxx, a spokesman for the brand said in a statement sent to WWD on Friday that: “Quite on the contrary, being extremely proud of all collections, Bottega Veneta has established a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

As at other family-owned Italian fashion houses, it’s a time of renewal and evolution for Etro. A new investor (LVMH-backed private equity giant L Catterton) has poured fresh resources into the company’s business operations, amping up expansion plans and production capabilities. On the creative side, Veronica Etro and brother Kean seem to be energized by the change, working together on updating collections with a younger, gender fluid flavor—a move which has recently led to artistic collaborations with unconventional talents, like the Italian rock band Maneskin and British designer Harris Reed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

BALMAIN Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Designer Olivier Rousteing presented BALMAIN Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection with a futuristic lookbook. The designer went both back to time and forward, to tie together different strands of Balmain’s designs. Rousteing’s collection is inspired by a world which is changing every minute, one minute’s relevant is next minute’s vintage. He also took the inspiration for grunge looks from his earliest days of working with KCD’s Ed Filipowski.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Presented Festive Capsule Collection

American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger presented the TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Festive Capsule Collection. The Festive looks are a celebration of American youth, luxury and glamour inspired by brand’s iconic designs, and it introduces a new era of high-octane aesthetics. For the Festive Collection, Tommy Hilfiger brings the glitz and glamour...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Here Are The Best Stussy Hoodies for Winter 2021

Founded in the early 1980s by Shawn Stussy, American fashion brand Stüssy was born from the Southern California surf scene and swept through the clothing landscape. Now one of the most famous streetwear brands of all time, it has managed to stay on the cutting edge of urban street fashion for 40 years.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RNB Cincy 100.3

Tommy Hilfiger Talks His Legacy And Birthing Streetwear In New Interview

Tommy Hilfiger’s influence on Hip-Hop fashion is indelible. In a new Q&A he details his legacy and more. HypeBeast recently interviewed the renowned designer after he receieved Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2021 Fashion Awards. During the conversation, the Elmira, New York native discussed his People’s Place initiative, a program with a goal of better […]
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Harry Winston’s Newest Jewelry Watch Is a Diamond-Covered Ode to Gratitude

Amidst the onslaught of sports watches—including a very much talked about limited-edition blue-dialed one—you may find yourself a little lost when searching for something more festive for yourself or a loved one. Leave it to Harry Winston to deliver this colorful, diamond-studded jewelry watch for those looking to dazzle during the holidays. The Premier Sunflower Automatic not only adds the requisite decorative touch with a slew of diamonds but also works on a symbolic level: The sunflower is said to represent gratitude, which makes it perfect for the season. The combination of precious gems—4.66 carats of diamonds and a quarter-carat of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The Best Field Jackets for Military-Inspired Style During Any Season

Field jackets are one of the few pieces of men’s clothing that you can buy (and wear) any time of the year. Whether you need something for chilly spring evenings, summer travel or winter layering, we suggest considering a new field jacket. Not sure where to start? Unsure where these jackets even came from? Read on. The History of Field Jackets Field jackets have seen a huge resurgence lately thanks to 70s/80s nostalgia and menswear’s never-ending love affair with military-inspired clothing. As fashion connoisseurs have pointed out, the military is menswear’s most prolific designer, with staples like boots, chinos, modern suits and...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: A Warm Winter Coat That’s Stylish Enough to Wear to the Office

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. Every winter, the words of grandparents everywhere ring through my ears: “Make sure you wrap up warm!” The cold is real, but I really hate being wrapped up to A Christmas Story levels of immobility. The Grandad Trench Coat from Parisian brand De Bonne Facture fits the bill perfectly: a coat that is roomy enough for...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theedgemarkets.com

Tropicana to unveil its resort-themed collection

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): Tropicana Corp Bhd on Dec 5 will unveil its latest product — Tropicana Journey Collection —which will feature resort-themed developments. Starting off the collection are two projects — Tropicana Grandhill in Genting Highlands and Tropicana Cenang on the island of Langkawi. “Tropicana pioneered the concept of...
RETAIL
In Style

The Expensive Denim Jennifer Aniston Swears by Is Part of Major Pre-Black Friday Markdowns at Nordstrom

The best thing about Black Friday this year is that so many deals are already live, so we can actually treat this major shopping period as a marathon, and not a sprint. That being said, we have to be strategic, and we've personally started by sifting through the more than 20,000 deals at Nordstrom's major Black Friday blowout that started the other week.
APPAREL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Holiday Season at Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection

Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resort Collection is rolling out their newest experiences in time for the holiday season. From the traditional Mansion Lighting to gifts from Santa on Christmas Day, these new offerings are sure to spark holiday cheer. Holidays at The Estate:. MANSION LIGHTING FESTIVAL | DECEMBER 3, 2021:...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Beyoncé Teases IVY PARK x adidas "HALLS OF IVY" Collection

Beyoncé is giving off prep school-meets-country club vibes in what seems to be her next IVY PARK x adidas drop called “HALLS OF IVY.”. The singer took to social media to tease the upcoming collection along with photos of herself modeling a green bodysuit as well as a plaid blazer. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” reads the posts on Instagram and Twitter followed by a link and hashtags on ways to stay informed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

