The premiere boxing, sports, and entertainment agency will partner with the social ecommerce platform on various live events and content programming. Display Social, Inc., the social media ecommerce platform known as the “social that pays”, and EntroBox, the premiere entertainment, boxing and sports industry company, announced the formation of a robust strategic partnership. Display and EntroBox will work together to bring entertainment, sporting events, teams, and commercial brands to Display’s social and metaverse platform. The two companies will also work to curate and distribute EntroBox’s live boxing events and shoulder programming across a variety of unique channels.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO