Heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Metro Atlanta on Saturday, and some storms have the potential to be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area of Marginal Risk for much of north and central Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. A Marginal Risk means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, though they will be limited in duration, coverage, and intensity.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO