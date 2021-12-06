ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A Party, and Nation, in Crisis

By Editor’s Note
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lh0vX_0dF8vxE400

In October of 1860, The Atlantic’s first editor, James Russell Lowell, wrote of Abraham Lincoln that he “had experience enough in public affairs to make him a statesman, and not enough to make him a politician.” Lowell, in his endorsement, was mainly concerned not with Lincoln’s personal qualities but with the redemptive possibilities of his new party. The Republicans, Lowell wrote, “know that true policy is gradual in its advances, that it is conditional and not absolute, that it must deal with facts and not with sentiments.”

There is insufficient space in any one issue of this magazine to trace the Republican Party’s decomposition from Lincoln’s day to ours. It is enough to say that its most recent, and most catastrophic, turn—toward authoritarianism, nativism, and conspiracism—threatens the republic that it was founded to save.

Stating plainly that one of America’s two major parties, the party putatively devoted to advancing the ideas and ideals of conservatism, has now fallen into autocratic disrepute is unnerving for a magazine committed to being, in the words of our founding manifesto, “of no party or clique.” Criticism of the Republican Party does not suggest an axiomatic endorsement of the Democratic Party, its leaders and policies. Substantive, even caustic, critiques can of course be made up and down the Democratic line. But avoiding partisan entanglement does not mean that we must turn away from the obvious. The leaders of the Republican Party—the soul-blighted Donald Trump and the satraps and lackeys who abet his nefarious behavior—are attempting to destroy the foundations of American democracy. This must be stated clearly, and repeatedly.

“There will be no recovery from this crisis until the Republican Party recommits itself to democracy,” says this magazine’s David Frum, who was one of the first writers to warn that America possessed no special immunities against demagoguery and authoritarianism.

In 2020, we asked another of our staff writers, Barton Gellman, to examine the ways in which Trumpism was weakening the norms and structures of American democracy. We published his cover story “The Election That Could Break America” before the election, and well before the insurrection of January 6. “Something far out of the norm is likely to happen,” Gellman wrote. “Probably more than one thing. Expecting otherwise will dull our reflexes. It will lull us into spurious hope that Trump is tractable to forces that constrain normal incumbents.”

As we know, the system held, but barely, America having been blessed, once again, by dumb luck. (The bravery of police officers on Capitol Hill, and the wisdom of a handful of state and local officials, also helped.) When President Joe Biden was safely inaugurated, two weeks after the attack on the Capitol, a belief took hold that Trump, and Trumpism, might very well go into eclipse.

But that belief was wrong. Which is why we asked Bart to examine, once again, the state of our democracy and the various attempts by Trump and other leading Republicans to claim power through voter suppression, subterfuge, and any other means necessary. His current cover story, “January 6 Was Practice,” suggests that we are close—closer than most of us ever thought possible—to losing not only our democracy, but what’s left of our shared understanding of reality.

You will find in this issue other essays and reporting that illuminate the political, moral, and epistemological challenges we face today, including an investigation by Vann R. Newkirk II into Republican voter-suppression efforts, and an article by Kaitlyn Tiffany on a child-sex-trafficking panic intensified by the far right’s descent into conspiratorial thinking. The crisis is in good measure a crisis of the Republican Party. A healthy democracy requires a strong conservative party and a strong liberal party arguing for their views publicly and vigorously. What we have instead today is a liberal party battling an authoritarian cult of personality. As David Brooks writes in his essay “I Remember Conservatism”: “To be a conservative today, you have to oppose much of what the Republican Party has come to stand for.”

The Atlantic, across its long history, has held true to the belief that the American experiment is a worthy one, which is why we’re devoting this issue, and so much of our journalism in the coming years, to its possible demise.

This article appears in the January/February 2022 print edition with the headline “A Party, and Nation, in Crisis.”

Comments / 36

Aaron King
2d ago

who's being authoritive? mandates, ban menthol cigarettes, that one still blows me away, trying to make it where people who are in this country illegally can vote, get a vaccine or get fired. Theres the true ones.

Reply
6
Donna Sullivan
3d ago

This article is spot on, with what is going on in this Country..🎯🎯 Our Country and our Democracy are being destroyed right in front of our eyes...Trumpism is an evil that must be removed for good..I really wish that the Repubs would reclaim their party, and bring it back to where it should have never strayed from.

Reply(18)
5
aDistraction
1d ago

We are at the brink of a major shift in the majority of our nation’s political ideology. This subtle change is growing from a few anecdotal examples to an actual trend. This goes unnoticed to liberal organizations such as the Atlantic. Out of desperation, their counter strike is to attack the opposing view, which is federalism. Putting America first shouldn’t be controversial. Placing value on our citizens is not anti-democracy.

Reply
2
Related
The Atlantic

Democrats Are Losing the Culture Wars

Maybe Bill Clinton got a few things right after all. For years, Democrats have rarely cited Clinton and the centrist New Democrat movement he led through the ’90s except to renounce his “third way” approach to welfare, crime, and other issues as a violation of the party’s principles. Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and even Bill Clinton himself have distanced themselves from key components of his record as president.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

What the GOP Does to Its Own Dissenters

Late at night on the second Tuesday of January, Peter Meijer, a 33-year-old freshman congressman from West Michigan, paced the half-unpacked rooms of his new rental apartment in Washington, D.C., dreading the decision he would soon have to make. Six days earlier, Meijer had pulled a smoke hood over his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

‘January 6 Was Practice.’ The Atlantic Publishes Special Issue on American Democracy in Crisis.

“The next attempt to overthrow a national election may not qualify as a coup. It will rely on subversion more than violence, although each will have its place. If the plot succeeds, the ballots cast by American voters will not decide the presidency in 2024. Thousands of votes will be thrown away, or millions, to produce the required effect. The winner will be declared the loser. The loser will be certified president-elect.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

American democracy is in trouble, and centrist Democrats are squandering their chance to save it

Saule Omarova on Tuesday withdrew her nomination to serve as head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a federal financial regulatory agency. Republicans had conducted a classic McCarthyite smear campaign against her — implying she was a secret communist because she was born in the Soviet Union — and that was cover enough for five Democratic centrist senators to oppose her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
David Frum
MinnPost

Why I’m plenty worried about Trump in 2024

Not long before the 2020 election, journalist and scholar Barton Gellman laid out in an epic Atlantic magazine piece the possibility that Donald Trump would never concede that he had lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden (“It’s not in him,” Gellman wrote), nor cooperate with a peaceful transfer of power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Conservatism#Liberal Party#Nation#Republicans#The Republican Party#The Democratic Party#Democratic#American
TheConversationAU

History made the National Party a 'broad church' – can it hold in the MMP era?

Christopher Luxon’s ascendancy to the National Party leadership has highlighted – once again – the precarious balance between the party’s liberal and conservative wings. So his newly appointed shadow cabinet attempts to establish some equilibrium, particularly in the choice of liberal Nicola Willis as deputy. But persistent questioning about Luxon’s own evangelical Christian faith tends to reinforce perceptions that National’s “broad church” is not an entirely unified congregation. These perceptions have their roots in National’s origins as a political party. The question now is, why does this need for balance exist? And why, under MMP, has National not devolved into multiple,...
RELIGION
NPR

Inside the growing alliance between anti-vaccine activists and pro-Trump Republicans

In October, a conference filled with anti-vaccine activists in Nashville, Tenn., received a high-profile political guest: former President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump. While portions of the younger Trump's half-hour address were typical political platitudes, some of his biggest applause lines came when he attacked COVID-19 vaccine mandates. "Do you...
POTUS
Antelope Valley Press

The Democratic party’s progressive wing is on a kamikaze mission

WASHINGTON — The news for President Joe Biden keeps getting worse. His approval has fallen to 38% among registered voters, according to a new Post-ABC News poll — nearly matching President Donald Trump’s all-time low in the RealClearPolitics average. But unlike Trump, Biden began his presidency with almost 56% approval. No recent president has fallen from grace so far, so fast, so early in his presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
wtmj.com

Honduran election could oust long-ruling National party

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Hondurans voted Sunday for a successor to deeply unpopular President Juan Orlando Hernández in elections that could oust his National Party after 12 years in power. The candidate most likely to do this is Xiomara Castro of the leftist Liberty and Re-foundation party. The former first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Republicans Are Playing Partisan Politics With America’s Top Anti-Semitism Post

Here’s something most Republican voters probably don’t know: For the last four months, a handful of GOP senators have been preventing the confirmation of the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism. This post houses America’s point person for taking on anti-Jewish activities around the globe, but it has been vacant, despite a singularly qualified candidate being nominated for the role. That candidate is Emory professor Deborah Lipstadt. Her résumé speaks for itself. She has authored five books on anti-Semitism, advised the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and been a trenchant public critic of anti-Jewish bigotry from the nationalist right to the socialist left. This past month, she testified as an expert witness at the trial of the alt-right instigators of the racist rally in Charlottesville, where the marchers chanted “Jews will not replace us!” (Last week, a jury fined them over $25 million.) Lipstadt even famously defeated Holocaust denier David Irving in court, in a legal drama that became a Hollywood movie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

What Happened to American Conservatism?

I fell in love with conservatism in my 20s. As a politics and crime reporter in Chicago, I often found myself around public-housing projects like Cabrini-Green and the Robert Taylor Homes, which had been built with the best of intentions but had become nightmares. The urban planners who designed those projects thought they could improve lives by replacing ramshackle old neighborhoods with a series of neatly ordered high-rises.
POLITICS
Reuters

Business-wary Team Biden is making unforced errors

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The White House’s balancing act isn’t always working. U.S. President Joe Biden’s team has taken a more distant approach to business compared with Donald Trump, partly because it’s trying to appease progressive Democrats. That has led to some unforced errors, including a tardy response to supply chain problems and delays in filling important financial posts.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

64K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy