Premier League

Benitez given 'full support' by Everton as team flounders

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rafa Benitez was given the “full support” of Everton's board on Monday...

www.ftimes.com

FanSided

Benitez gives cryptic assessment on Everton midfielder’s future

Speaking at his latest press conference Rafa Benitez revealed that Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has a ‘complicated’ future. It’s hard to know exactly what Benitez means by this rather cryptic statement and what it actually means for the Everton midfield star’s future at Goodison Park. But, it doesn’t seem particularly positive that’s for sure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Arsenal#Ap
Tribal Football

Everton manager Benitez hopeful Doucoure makes Brentford trip

Everton manager Rafa Benitez hopes Abdoulaye Doucoure will make Sunday's trip to Brentford. French midfielder Doucoure has missed four matches with a broken metatarsal but returned to training this week. "He has been training today so it is one player who maybe could be available. I think Doucoure has a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez demanding better discipline from Richarlison

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is demanding better discipline from Richarlison. The Brazil international has added to the Spaniard's selection problems after a fifth yellow card in just his eight Premier League matches this season means he is suspended for the trip to Brentford. “I think he knows that it's too...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Tactical Breakdown: Can Rafa Benitez’s Everton stop the ruthless Brentford?

Everton are on a miserable run of form, they are winless in their past six games and this could be the beginning of the end of Rafa Benitez can not turn the Toffees’ form around, and with a difficult run of fixtures coming up, three points against Brentford will be a must for Rafa’s side if he wants to keep his job, even if it isn’t particularly the Spaniard’s fault for this poor run of form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Brentford 1 Everton 0: Another defeat for Benitez as pressure grows

What an awful afternoon, once again, and Everton fall to yet another defeat today at Brentford as the season continues to unravel. Everton were beaten 1-0 by a Bees’ side also in terrible form going into the match that offered very little themselves and looked a team as poor as the Blues’ themselves are. That’s how far this club has fallen and how much work has to be done.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Benitez: Everton must learn to sell best players at right time

Everton boss Rafa Benitez has hinted they may sell a top line player to boost their coffers. Benitez was restricted to spending just £1.7m in transfer fees in the summer and expects to have 'not too much' money to use in January. "It means we have to get the best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton manager Benitez not worried about relegation battle

Everton manager Rafa Benitez insists he is not worried about a relegation battle. The Toffees were thrashed 4-1 at home by local rivals Liverpool on Wednesday. They are now only five points above the bottom three, but Benitez is not concerned about fighting for survival. Asked if he was worried...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool run riot in Merseyside derby on torturous night for Everton and Rafael Benitez

The nightmare scenario happened for the home supporters and it was far more searing than they could’ve ever envisioned. There were 21 minutes on the clock when Rafael Benitez had his name sung at Goodison Park as Everton manager for the first time, but the 2,902 voices belonged to Liverpool’s gloating section.The scoreboard read to the title contenders then. The Spaniard would be serenaded by more chants when his team had two more goals smashed past them to compound their overwhelming misery of an eight match winless run.To contextualise that further, they have collected two points from the last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Is it time for Benitez to go with Everton in freefall

Rafa Benitez’s tactics as Everton manager were again exposed in last night’s horrendous 4-1 home defeat to Liverpool. Going into this match it was a tough ask for anyone to believe that Everton had any real chance of overcoming their neighbours in this game. Benitez had all the usual injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Cole questions Benitez position at Everton

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole has questioned the position of Everton manager Rafa Benitez after last night's 4-1 derby defeat. Everton fans - who showed their ire towards the players during Sunday's defeat at Brentford - were seen leaving Goodison Park after just 20 minutes of the derby, therefore missing Demarai Gray's strike in the 38th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

Goodison Park turns toxic as Benitez’s Everton slumps in EPL

Everton slumped to its heaviest home loss to fierce rival Liverpool in 39 years on Wednesday and the atmosphere turned toxic. “Sack the board” was the predominant chant that swirled around the storied stadium. The boos at the final whistle of the 4-1 defeat might have been the loudest heard there all season. One Everton fan was seen confronting the team’s director of football as he left the director’s box. Dissatisfaction at controversially hired manager Rafa Benitez and a club leadership under fire for its haphazard recruitment methods has come to a head. Everton is winless in its last eight Premier League matches and is plunging toward the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton hero Cottee: I wasn't in favour of Benitez appointment

Everton hero Tony Cottee isn't convinced by Rafa Benitez as Toffees manager. Cottee, who scored 72 goals in 184 appearances for Everton, thinks it was a huge risk for his former side to take on an ex-Liverpool manager as the fans would be quick to get on the Spaniard's back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez rejects Arsenal rumours for Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss Rafa Benitez insists they're under no pressure to sell their best players. The Blues spent just £1.7million in the summer as they had to watch their spending with Financial Fair Play rules weighing heavy. But Benitez was clear in his pre-match press conference that Everton will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Benitez says Everton must be active in January

Everton boss Rafa Benitez says they must be active in January. In addition to Benitez being hamstrung by injuries, he is also paying the price for a £500m transfer spend under billionaire owner Farhad Moshiri which has failed to improve the club. It has left their current manager having to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

