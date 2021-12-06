ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pope returning home after trip focused on helping migrants

By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis ended his visit to Greece on Monday by...

Washington Post

Cyprus: pope will transfer migrants to Italy after visit

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy from the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where he is opening a three-day visit next week, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the Vatican is...
WORLD
WNMT AM 650

After Channel deaths, pope urges leaders to respect migrants’ humanity

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis appealed on Sunday for authorities to “respect the humanity” of migrants and strive to help them, after Britain and France traded barbs over the deaths of 27 migrants as they tried to cross the Channel. Francis dedicated nearly all of his Sunday message to...
WORLD
everythinglubbock.com

Migrant crisis front and center in pope’s Greece-Cyprus trip

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — When Pope Francis visited the Greek island of Lesbos in 2016, he was so moved by the stories he heard from families fleeing war in Iraq and Syria that he wept and brought a dozen refugees home with him. Speaking to reporters on the way home...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus with migrants in focus

LARNACA, Cyprus (Reuters) – Pope Francis arrived on Cyprus on Thursday with a focus on inter-faith dialogue and lending his support to a country on one of the frontlines of Europe’s migration crisis. Francis, who will travel on to Greece on Dec. 4, was to meet with Cyprus’s president on...
EUROPE
Stamford Advocate

Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was Europe's indifference and self-interest “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”. “Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!” Francis...
POLITICS
Daily Herald

Pope returns to Greek isle at heart of Europe migrant debate

LESBOS, Greece -- Pope Francis returns Sunday to Lesbos, the Greek island at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after pointedly criticizing European governments on their current handling of migrants during a visit to two hard-hit countries. The 84-year-old Francis is spending just...
EUROPE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Pope ends visit to Greece focused on the plight of migrants

Pope Francis on Monday wraps up a landmark three-day visit to Greece which has been marked by his calls for better treatment of migrants in Europe and a visit to asylum seekers on the island of Lesbos. After a last meeting with young people at a Catholic school, the pope...
RELIGION
The Independent

Leaving Greece, pope asks youth to resist tempting 'sirens'

Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Greece on Monday by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures.Francis met with students at a Catholic school in Athens in his final event of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by his concern for the plight of migrants seeking entry in Europe. Francis echoed a common theme he has raised with young people, encouraging them to stay fast in their faith, even amid doubts, and resist the temptation to pursue materialist...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Pope Calls Migrant Crisis 'Shipwreck of Civilisation'

LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) -Pope Francis condemned the exploitation of migrants for political purposes on Sunday during a visit to the Greek island of Lesbos, branding the global indifference to their plight the "shipwreck of civilisation". Francis walked through the Mavrovouni camp, which holds about 2,300 people, stopping to greet dozens...
WORLD
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FOX40

Suspect in killing of Jamal Khashoggi arrested in France

PARIS (AP) — A suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested Tuesday in France, according to a French judicial official. The official said the suspect was being held on the basis of a Turkish arrest warrant. He requested not being named in accordance with the French justice system’s customary practices. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was exposed to the coronavirus Tuesday by a UN official who already had Covid-19 and is isolating for the next few days, diplomatic sources said. Guterres, 72, has canceled his upcoming in-person engagements, sources told AFP. The UN chief was due to be the guest of honor of the UN Press Association at its annual gala in Manhattan on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was to participate in a UN Security Council meeting on the challenges of terrorism and climate change, led by Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum, whose country currently holds the council presidency, arrived in New York on Tuesday and is expected to stay until the end of the week, when he heads to Washington.
WORLD
Frankfort Times

Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them, according to a witness and other reports. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn.
MILITARY
The Independent

UN says large quantities of food looted in northern Ethiopia

Large quantities of U.N. food earmarked for malnourished people in northern Ethiopia have been looted from warehouses, reportedly by elements of Tigrayan forces and the local population, the United Nations said Wednesday.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the small-scale theft of food from warehouses in the town of Kombolcha in the Amhara region escalated to mass lookting of warehouses across the Kombolcha area in recent days.In addition, he said three U.N. World Food Program trucks used for humanitarian operations were commandeered by military personnel for their own use on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dujarric said the exact amount of food that...
AFRICA
The Independent

Egypt court orders release of rights activist pending trial

An Egyptian court Tuesday ordered the release pending trial of a rights activist who has been imprisoned for nearly two years in a case that has drawn significant international attention, a rights group said.The court in the Nile Delta city of Mansoura postponed the trial of Patrick George Zaki until Feb. 1 to give prosecutors and defense lawyers time to prepare their arguments, said the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, which represents Zaki. The jailing and silencing of critics has brought international condemnation and is a key point of friction between Egypt and the Biden administration.Zaki, a 29-year-old human...
ADVOCACY

