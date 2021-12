SANTA MONICA, Calif. and ALBERTA, Canada, Dec. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Skell, Inc. (dba Bug-A-Salt) filed a lawsuit on Sept. 13, 2021, against Uncle Weiner’s Wholesale, a chain of stores in Canada operated by Indigo Wholesale, Inc., according to Bug-A-Salt’s attorney, Liat Cohen, Esq. The claim is for relief against the defendants who have, according to Cohen, interfered with Bug-A-Salt’s intellectual property rights by offering for sale, selling, distributing, and advertising a counterfeit bug-killing device which infringes on Canadian trademarks owned by Bug-A-Salt.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO