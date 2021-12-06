Yorkshire turns to Gough amid rebuild after racism scandal

England endured a dispiriting start to their 2021-22 Ashes campaign, slumping to an underpowered 147 all out as Australia’s pace attack ran riot in Brisbane Here the PA news agency rounds up the alarming day one events at The Gabba.History repeatingWhen Burns was skittled by the first ball of the series it was a dramatic and dreadful moment for England, but not an entirely unprecedented one. In fact, it was the second time they had kicked off an Ashes campaign with an immediate wicket – Stan Worthington caught behind off the bowling of Ernie McCormick in December on the same...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO