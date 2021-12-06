ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

By NASSER KARIMI, JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

No thanks to John Kerry, Israel waters the ground for peace

If the Biden administration doesn’t imitate the Obama administration by getting in the way of progress, Israel will continue to prove itself a partner for Middle East peace, not a source of belligerence. The latest example of Israel’s cooperation with the Muslim world came last week when it signed an...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Iran Nuclear Deal#The United Arab Emirates#Ap#The Gulf Arab
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran responds to Israeli drill rumors

A military official in Tehran has warned that aggressors will pay a ?heavy price? in response to numerous reports that Israel was seeking US help, or at least approval, in preparingpotential strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Since talks resumed last week aimed at breathing new life into the nuclear pact...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Iraq’s chamber of horrors: An encounter with Saddam’s former chief scientific adviser

When I ask Dr Hossein Shahristani what he thinks of Saddam Hussein, he recalls at once the day in 1979 when the Iraqi dictator marched into the offices of the Atomic Energy Organisation in Baghdad. When Saddam ordered his scientists to start work on nuclear weapons, Shahristani – who was Saddam’s chief scientific adviser – protested that this would violate Iraq’s signature on the Non Proliferation Treaty.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Iran Says Israel Hacked IAEA Cameras in Atomic Facility

Iran’s ambassador to the UK, Mohsen Baharvand, on Friday said that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) equipment inside the nuclear facility in Karaj, a satellite city of Tehran, had been hacked before the attack there last summer (Massive Fire Burns Factory Warehouses in Karaj, Iran, Near Site of Targeted Centrifuge Factory).
MIDDLE EAST
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Directly Interferes In Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

On November 29th, Iran and other world powers met for the seventh round of talks, in Vienna, hoping to revive the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal. Yet despite this round of talks having indicated hope for some, it has been actively sabotaged prior to its initiation — especially by the government of Israel.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Israel's Bennett Makes First Official Visit to UAE

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday made a historic trip to the United Arab Emirates, the first visit by an Israeli premier, as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy against the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran. Israel has watched with concern as...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
The Guardian

Israel’s PM Naftali Bennett to visit UAE to discuss deepening ties

Naftali Bennett is to make the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister to the United Arab Emirates since the two countries established diplomatic ties last year. Bennett will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, on Monday to discuss “deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially economic and regional issues,” Bennett’s office said.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy