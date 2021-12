Caeleb Dressel Returns for ISL Final to Swim 100 Fly and Relays, No 50 Free; Kira Toussaint Out for London (Start Lists) The third season of the International Swimming League (ISL) is about to conclude with the ISL final, featuring the top four clubs from the playoffs — and the same four clubs as the previous two ISL finals. The London Roar will swim out of lanes one and two in the final, the 2020 league-champion Cali Condors will be in lanes three and four, Energy Standard will have lanes five and six as they seek to regain the title they won in 2019, and LA Current hold lanes seven and eight.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO