India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.65%

Investing.com -- Nifty is all set to have a lower opening today as both Dow Futures and Nifty 50 Futures are down by more than 1% at around 8:15 am today. The worldwide stock markets got a scare from the new COVID strain named B.1.1.529 detected in South Africa, and WHO has described it as "very different" from the previous versions. We are already seeing an impact of this new strain as the UK announced that it will temporarily ban flights from South Africa.

