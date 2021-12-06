ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.65%

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – India equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the IT , Technology and Healthcare sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 lost 1.65% to hit a new 3-month low, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.65%. The...

za.investing.com

NBC Chicago

European Stocks Close Lower as Investors Digest Omicron News; Hellofresh Down 11%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with investors continuing to digest the latest news around the omicron Covid variant. After a choppy trading session, the pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed down by 0.6% Wednesday, with retail stocks falling 1.9% to lead the losses. The negative sentiment in...
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.89%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 1.89%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
NBC San Diego

BuzzFeed Shares Close Down 11% on First Day of Trading After SPAC Merger

Shares of BuzzFeed, a digital media company, fell Monday after going public through a special purpose acquisition company. The company's stock, trading under the ticker "BZFD," was initially up more than 35% in the morning. BuzzFeed's success as a publicly-traded company will be watched by both investors and industry peers,...
investing.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 1.60%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Travel & Leisure , Beverage and Healthcare Equipment & Services sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 rose 1.60%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com...
Benzinga

Why Pfizer Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is trading lower Monday as vaccine names pull back after gaining in late November amid omicron concerns. The World Health Organization is now saying that the omicron variant has been detected in more than 40 countries since it was first reported by South African health authorities. However, reports from South Africa suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly.
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.87%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Consumer Services , Utilities and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.87%, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.17%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.93%.
investing.com

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 2.39%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Building & Construction, Cement and Industrial Investment sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share gained 2.39%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All Share...
ShareCast

Europe close: Shares down on mixed US jobs report, Omicron concerns

European shares finished the week on a down note, weighed down by concern about the prospect for faster than expected interest rate hikes across the Pond and a much weaker than expected reading on the US jobs market for November. All of that even as investors braced for potentially key...
investing.com

Sensex Plunge, Vodafone Gains; What's Moved Market Today?

Except for Nifty Media , all the major sectors on Nifty declined, with Nifty and BSE Sensex dropping by 1.18% and 1.31% each. These losses were driven mainly by three reasons:. 1) Comments from US Federal Reserve that it will start to taper assets at a quicker pace,. 2) Uncertainty...
Benzinga

Why DocuSign Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket?

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded to Underweight from Neutral with a $175 price target, implying a 25.2% downside to Thursday's closing price of $233.82. Tailwinds from pandemic tailwinds "came to a much faster than expected halt" in Q3. DocuSign's sales now need to pivot from a focus on demand fulfillment...
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 1.61%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Consumer Staples , Consumer Discretionary and Financials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 1.61%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Bombardier Inc (TSX:...
investing.com

Australian Shares Close 0.2% Lower as Tech Retreats, Recycling IPO Surges 55%

Investing.com - The ASX 200 fell 0.70 points or 0.15% to 7,225.20 in Thursday’s trading session, extending declines for the second consecutive day, with the technology sector recording heavy losses as market participants turned risk-averse amid the growing spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant both locally and across the globe.
investing.com

Australian Shares Close 0.3% Lower as Risk-Off Prevails

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 lost 20.10 points or 0.28% to 7,235.90 on Wednesday, retracing gains of 0.22% in the previous session as risk sentiment soured after U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted yesterday that the central bank would consider a quicker than anticipated tightening of monetary settings despite the potential threat of the coronavirus Omicron variant.
investing.com

Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.00%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Personal & Household Goods, Chemicals and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 fell 0.00% to hit a new 1-month low. The best performers of the session...
Benzinga

Why Are Zendesk Shares Trading Higher When Major Indexes Are Down?

Significant Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) stakeholder Jana Partners have urged the software solutions provider to abandon its deal to acquire SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ: MNTV), the Wall Street Journal reports. Jana urged Zendesk's board to terminate the acquisition now rather than wait months for a shareholder vote that...
investing.com

Australian Shares Trade Lower as Covid Fears Hit Sentiment

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 fell 34.20 points or 0.46% to 7,373.10 on Friday, down 0.4% for the week, as investors turned focus soaring coronavirus cases across Europe as Wall Street remained closed for its Thanksgiving holiday. ASX 200 Futures were trading 0.65% lower. Coronavirus infections are breaking records in...
investing.com

Nifty All Set to Have Lower Opening on New COVID Strain

Investing.com -- Nifty is all set to have a lower opening today as both Dow Futures and Nifty 50 Futures are down by more than 1% at around 8:15 am today. The worldwide stock markets got a scare from the new COVID strain named B.1.1.529 detected in South Africa, and WHO has described it as "very different" from the previous versions. We are already seeing an impact of this new strain as the UK announced that it will temporarily ban flights from South Africa.
investing.com

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
