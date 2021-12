Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn had to send home one of his assistant coaches during a team meeting on Thursday. During his Thursday press conference, Lynn explained the coach, whom he did not specifically identify, had to go home to be with his 14-year-old daughter because she was afraid to go to school following the Oxford High School shooting on Tuesday. He told the coach to go spend as much time as he needed to with his daughter.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO