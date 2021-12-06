ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Play Game of Giveaway

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Cardinals offense usually needs little help putting up points. The Bears offense gave it to them just the same and then spent all of Sunday unsuccessfully playing catch-up against Kyler Murray in a 33-22 loss at Soldier Field. Andy Dalton matched a career high with four interceptions...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
Justin Fields
FanSided

Bears Game Sunday: Bears vs Cardinals odds and prediction for NFL Week 13 game

Are we still on the Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace will be fired watch? The whole situation is frustrating at this point if I am being honest. I never expected the Chicago Bears to fire Nagy before the end of the season seeing they have never done this in their 101-year existence. However, I did think with how bad the team has been and the new rule put in place that allows teams to interview coaches in the last two weeks of the regular season that there’d be a strong chance history is made.
Arizona Cardinals
windycitygridiron.com

Birds of prey: Bears-Cardinals game preview

Most teams would come off their mini-bye victory week rejuvenated and hopeful, but this is the Chicago Bears we’re talking about. A week removed from a load of drama surrounding their coach and more, they’ve snapped their five-game skid and are hopeful to get their young starting quarterback back from injury.
NESN

DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play Week 13 against the Bears

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that DeAndre Hopkins is expected to suit up for the Cardinals in Week 13 against the Bears. Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring injury that could limit him in Sunday’s game. This season, Hopkins is third on the team with 486 receiving yards and averages 60.8 per game. More importantly, he leads the team in receiving touchdowns with seven while only having played in eight of the team’s eleven games. Currently, Hopkins is +145 to score a touchdown at FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona is first in the NFC West and 6-0 on the road when they head to Chicago. The Cardinals are eleventh in the league in passing yards with 2,815, and their 255.9 passing yards per game is ninth in the NFL.
FanSided

Chicago Bears can expose Arizona Cardinals one weakness

The Arizona Cardinals are a better team than the Chicago Bears at this point, and no one is really even arguing that the team will pull off an upset. However, we have seen plenty of craziness this year, and most of it can be attributed to the great teams still being flawed in some ways.
