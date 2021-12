Apple has plenty of rivals, and the list only grows longer as the company explores new fields. What first started as a desktop computer company has now evolved and expanded into several, more diverse areas. Apart from challenging Windows and Linux PCs, its iPhone is now a serious competitor to Android phones. Other examples include AirTags rivaling Tile trackers, Apple Watches beating other wearables, and more. One of the notable spaces Apple is trying to dominate is where Spotify leads — music. It’s no secret that I’m enthusiastic about Apple devices and services. However, I’m well aware that Apple is not a perfect company, and I do criticize it. I’m stuck in Apple’s ecosystem, and I realize that its music service is very lacking when it comes to Spotify.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 HOURS AGO