Michigan State

Michigan's gun laws are shaping the question of accountability in school shootings

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

Kris Brown joins us next. She's the president of the advocacy group, Brady United Against Gun Violence. KRIS BROWN: Good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: How unusual is it for parents to face criminal charges in connection with a child's alleged crimes?. BROWN: It's highly unusual. I can't think of another...

www.ctpublic.org

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Advocates for safely storing guns speak out after Michigan school shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After the details were released that the suspect’s father purchased the semi-automatic gun used in a Michigan high school shooting four days before the incident, advocates for safely storing guns offer advice. Adam Duncan with North Star Training said storing guns in the home is broken down into two categories; home defense The post Advocates for safely storing guns speak out after Michigan school shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MSNBC

Michigan State Senator on Republicans’ refusal to address gun violence in the wake of this week’s tragic school shooting

This week tragedy again struck an American school, when a 15-year-old student allegedly killed four of his classmates with a gun that prosecutors said was purchased for him by his father as a Christmas present. While the facts in the case are still coming in, the timeline shows a series of missed warning signs, and an inability of established safety protocols to stop the tragedy. Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow spoke to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about the tragedy and her criticism of her Republican colleagues for their refusal to address gun violence.Dec. 5, 2021.
Detroit News

Oxford High School shooting renews debate over Michigan gun policies

The Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and wounded seven including a teacher has ignited a new debate over gun control policies in Michigan. Over a 24-hour period, a top Republican official advocated for the arming of teachers, while several Democratic lawmakers and officials called for stricter gun control. Later Wednesday afternoon, a Republican lawmaker announced plans for legislation that would allow teachers to secure personal weapons in lockboxes at schools.
stanford.edu

Stanford’s John Donohue on Guns, Mass Shootings, and the Law in the U.S.

On November 30, American students were once again the victims of a school shooting—this time in Oxford, Michigan where a 15-year-old killed four of his classmates and injured seven others. The Oxford prosecutor has charged the parents with involuntary manslaughter, opening up new legal ground in these all too frequent and peculiarly American episodes of mass murder. Here, gun law expert Professor John Donohue discusses the case and gun violence in the U.S.
The Independent

Michigan considering tighter gun laws after Oxford school tragedy as senate’s youngest member says ‘mass shooting events follow me’

Michigan lawmakers are considering tighter gun laws following last month’s deadly attack on Oxford High School.Four students were fatally shot during the 30 November attack, and a 15-year-old from Oakland County, Ethan Crumbley, was arrested on murder and terrorism charges. Democrats on Wednesday introduced a total of four bills that together would ban the selling or possession of a magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, as WXYZ reported.Campaigners and lawmakers on the Michigan’s Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus say the restrictions would work to stop such mass shootings from occurring. The law, which would...
New Haven Register

Police shooting raises questions over Black man's gun rights

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Leaders in the Black community of Virginia Beach called Wednesday for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Black man, saying his right to carry a gun for protection was ignored during a night of violence earlier this year on the city's oceanfront.
Louisiana Illuminator

Opinion: Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough?

Families in Michigan will set an empty place at the table this holiday season in the wake of the mass shooting at Oxford High School in southeast Michigan that left four children dead and seven more injured. The deaths at Oxford this week came a little more than two weeks before the ninth anniversary of […] The post Opinion: Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Wisconsin Examiner

Stop calling Kyle Rittenhouse a hero. He killed two unarmed people

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men at a riot in Kenosha, killing two of them, was acquitted of all criminal charges. He has been hailed as a hero. He has been feted by politicians, including Donald Trump. He has been compared to John Wayne as a symbol of law-abiding people fighting back against lawlessness. When […] The post Stop calling Kyle Rittenhouse a hero. He killed two unarmed people appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
Boston Globe

The stench at the Supreme Court

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” That was the question Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked Wednesday as the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, after quoting the sponsors of the law, who said, “We’re doing it [passing this law] because we have new justices.” Dobbs challenges a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dobbs is not just about Mississippi; it has become synonymous with the question of whether Roe v. Wade, the watershed 1973 case that legalized abortion, will be overturned by the court.
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

