High school sports: Monday's varsity scores and schedule

By Debbie Schechter, Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago

HIGH SCHOOL

Monday's results

Boys basketball

Roy C. Ketcham 72, Yonkers 18

SS Seward tournament

Highland vs. Port Jervis

Girls basketball

Arlington 54, Putnam Valley 32

Haldane 53, Yonkers Montessori 46

John Jay 63, Ursuline B 26

Dover at Pawling

Franklin D. Roosevelt at Kingston

Warwick at Our Lady of Lourdes

Pine Plains at Taconic Hills

Swimming

Our Lady of Lourdes, Spackenkill at Beacon

Tuesday's events

Boys basketball

Pine Plains at Housatonic, 4:30 p.m.

Marlboro at Pine Bush, 6 p.m.

Red Hook at Spackenkill, 6 p.m.

Valley Central at Beacon, 6:30 p.m.

New Paltz at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.

SS Seward tournament

Consolation: Highland/Port Jervis vs. Chester/SS Seward, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: Highland/Port Jervis vs. Chester/SS Seward, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Highland at Millbrook, 6 p.m.

Red Hook at Burke Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

Marlboro, Washingtonville at Newburgh Free Academy, 4:30 p.m.

New Paltz at Pine Bush, 4:30 p.m.

Bowling

Highland vs. Washingtonville, 4 p.m.

Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Monroe-Woodbury at Colonial Lanes, 4 p.m.

Marlboro vs. Newburgh Free Academy at Pat Tarsio Lanes, 4 p.m.

Kingston vs. Beacon at Schneider's Fishkill Bowl, 4 p.m.

Skiing

Monticello, Rondout Valley, Wallkill vs. New Paltz at Minnewaska State Park, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday's events

Boys basketball

Germantown at Rhinebeck, 5:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Liberty at Red Hook, 6 p.m.

Chester, Tuxedo at Highland, 7 p.m.

Ellenville at New Paltz, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Spackenkill, Valley Central at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin D. Roosevelt at Goshen, 4:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: High school sports: Monday's varsity scores and schedule

