High school sports: Monday's varsity scores and schedule
HIGH SCHOOL
Monday's results
Boys basketball
Roy C. Ketcham 72, Yonkers 18
SS Seward tournament
Highland vs. Port Jervis
Girls basketball
Arlington 54, Putnam Valley 32
Haldane 53, Yonkers Montessori 46
John Jay 63, Ursuline B 26
Dover at Pawling
Franklin D. Roosevelt at Kingston
Warwick at Our Lady of Lourdes
Pine Plains at Taconic Hills
Swimming
Our Lady of Lourdes, Spackenkill at Beacon
Tuesday's events
Boys basketball
Pine Plains at Housatonic, 4:30 p.m.
Marlboro at Pine Bush, 6 p.m.
Red Hook at Spackenkill, 6 p.m.
Valley Central at Beacon, 6:30 p.m.
New Paltz at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.
SS Seward tournament
Consolation: Highland/Port Jervis vs. Chester/SS Seward, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: Highland/Port Jervis vs. Chester/SS Seward, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Highland at Millbrook, 6 p.m.
Red Hook at Burke Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
Marlboro, Washingtonville at Newburgh Free Academy, 4:30 p.m.
New Paltz at Pine Bush, 4:30 p.m.
Bowling
Highland vs. Washingtonville, 4 p.m.
Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Monroe-Woodbury at Colonial Lanes, 4 p.m.
Marlboro vs. Newburgh Free Academy at Pat Tarsio Lanes, 4 p.m.
Kingston vs. Beacon at Schneider's Fishkill Bowl, 4 p.m.
Skiing
Monticello, Rondout Valley, Wallkill vs. New Paltz at Minnewaska State Park, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday's events
Boys basketball
Germantown at Rhinebeck, 5:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Liberty at Red Hook, 6 p.m.
Chester, Tuxedo at Highland, 7 p.m.
Ellenville at New Paltz, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Spackenkill, Valley Central at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin D. Roosevelt at Goshen, 4:30 p.m.
