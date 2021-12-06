10 Best Services to Monitor Website Uptime

In the modern world, apps are everywhere and for almost everything. It does not matter if you want to go to the internet for reading, shopping, entertainment, or just to stay in touch with your loved ones. They make it a lot faster and convenient to do things that would otherwise require you to open a web browser and enter a website URL. They also offer real-time alerts so that you can stay updated even if you are not actively using one. This is the reason it makes sense that if you have a website, you would want to have an Android app as well.

