ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

BNB Harvest: Offering big rewards for staking and referrals

By Anjali Sriniwasan
ambcrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new platform on Binance Smart Chain that offers users huge rewards through staking on top of an excellent Affiliate program. BNBHarvest is a new yield farming platform built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), offering users fixed and steady daily income. The platform is safe and secure for users looking to...

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

ADABoy Staking Yields Rewards As it Launches The “Tinder of Crypto Projects”

ADABoy has launched its token on the Binance Smart chain. Users who stake the ADABoy token will be rewarded with ADA. The platform is keen to redefine the crypto ecosystem by launching a platform that is meant to be the Tinder of crypto projects. This platform will allow users to interact with various projects and invest in them while swiping away or ignoring projects that they may not be interested in.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Global-E Online Offers High Risk for Potential High Rewards

Analyzing risk vs. reward is arguably the very heart of investing, and that’s never more difficult than when a company promises high rewards at the cost of losing it all. In the case of Global-E Online (GLBE), Timothy Collins analyzes one such play. “There may be no borders when it...
RETAIL
NEWSBTC

SHIBAFACTOR.COM Most Stable & Profitable Yield Farming Dapp on Binance Smart Chain with SHIBA AND BNB Staking Pools

Because of its Proof-of-stake Authority (PoSA), consensus may be used as a high-speed infrastructure, beneficial for DeFi applications. As a result, it is ideal for widespread adoption. Moreover, BEP-20 tokens provide borderless DeFi prospects because once a token is released on the Binance Smart Chain, it may be readily transferred between several blockchain. It also contributes to the simplification of interoperability across the whole ecosystem.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Tyme Technologies Offers Incredible Risk-Reward

Tyme Technologies recently reported their Q2 earnings that revealed the company only burned roughly $5M in cash with about $97M left in the bank. Tyme Technologies (TYME) had a productive second fiscal quarter with the company moving forward on their key strategic initiatives. Tyme has a novel platform technology that has developed their flagship product, SM-88, which has verified activity in numerous cancer indications and is currently in a pivotal trial for pancreatic cancer. The company has several key milestones slated over the next couple of years that will reveal the company’s clinical prowess and commercial potential.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binance Smart Chain#Affiliate#Bsc#Bnbharvest#Bscscan#The Certik Audit#Certik#Decentralized Finance
onemileatatime.com

Promo: Best Western Rewards Offering Double Points

Best Western Rewards isn’t the most generous loyalty program out there, and for that matter Best Western doesn’t have that many aspirational properties. However, the program does pretty consistently offer promotions, and the latest such offer has been launched as of today. In this post:. How many Best Western Rewards...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

MetaAltPad Develops an Instant Unique Referral Rewards Program

MetaAltPad Develops an Instant Unique Referral Rewards Program. MetaAltPad wants to achieve mainstream adoption by creating a “Referral Train” mechanism. Share your link, and you’ll get rewarded. It’s as easy as that. This referral train has three “branches” to it, which means that if the people you refer to also...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Cardano’s Next Big Thing: Genius Yield’s Initial Stake Pool Offering (ISPO)

Genius Yield is launching its ISPO: Stake your ADA, Support new projects and Obtain the new project’s tokens. Genius Yield is a DeFi asset management solution implemented on the Cardano blockchain to provide superior yield optimization and high returns to users. Genius Yield has developed an AI-powered Smart Liquidity Management protocol that algorithmically automates asset allocation to maximize users’ annual percentage yield (APYs) while minimizing risk exposure.
MARKETS
techacrobat.com

Shiba Inu Price Forecast for 2022-2023

Everything in this world has become digital. Cryptocurrencies have become widely famous, and people have been too wayward in investing in cryptocurrencies. It is obviously due to the massive benefits that people get through cryptocurrencies. There have been many famous crypto coins like polka-dot, bitcoin, air swap, etc. One such crypto coin that has been gaining vast popularity recently is the cryptocurrency “Shiba Inu”. More likely, people would find the name more exciting as the name comes from a dog breed. The ticker symbol for Shiba Inu is SHIB. There have been a lot more queries about this particular cryptocurrency that whether this would have an increase or decrease in the coming years. In this article, we will be discussing more Shiba Inu, the new-gen crypto coin.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
BoardingArea

Last Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

The last batch of stimulus money for 2021 will be going out next week. Here is who will be getting it and what you should know about this money. The last batch of stimulus money is about to go out next week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

2 Breakout Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Investments in decentralized finance (DeFi) products are growing rapidly. Most blockchain-powered DeFi products suffer from scalability problems. Solana and Avalanche are two of the fastest blockchain networks in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 of the Best Cryptos to Buy Right Now Following Bitcoin’s Crash

Cryptocurrency investors are on high alert this week. The asset class is being rocked by some outside factors. Now Bitcoin’s (CCC:BTC-USD) flash crash this past weekend is reminding crypto bulls why you can’t always expect big gains. But with the market largely trending downward, there’s now also a chance to snatch up cryptos to buy at a discount.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

India to explore wholesale, retail CBDCs, ‘will release pilot, whichever is ready first’

China’s digital yuan CBDC is seeing formidable rates of adoption. Meanwhile, Australia reported on the “successful completion” of its research for the Project Atom CBDC. Adding to that, Project Jura saw the Banque de France and the Swiss National Bank finishing up a cross-border wholesale CBDC transfer trial, which was also “successful.”
RETAIL
ambcrypto.com

Surmise of outlook 2022 for Bitcoin, crypto sector looks like this

2021 did see the crypto demand skyrocket, largely backed by increased institutional interest. Natixis Investment found in its latest survey that 28% of institutions have increased exposure to cryptocurrencies as we move towards 2022. However, according to Bloomberg, the survey also maps the crypto sector as a “top contender” for...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy