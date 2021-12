I’ve been a fan of singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Jarosz since hearing her wonderful cover of Tom Waits’ “Come On Up to the House.” If Jake Shimabukuro is the greatest ukulele player in the world, then David Grisman and Jarosz are the best mandolin players in the world. Go to YouTube and check out her live rendition of Prince’s “When Doves Cry.” She recently finished “Blue Heron Suite,” something of a concept album. Jarosz will perform the work on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Center for the Arts of Homer. She spoke to the Ithaca Times about Texas, getting started and “Blue Heron Suite.”

ITHACA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO