ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Top 10 Counties in New York With The Highest COVID-19 Deaths [List]

By Yasmin Young
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While COVID-19 cases seem to be increasing all across the state and the Omicron variant has appeared in New York, I think it's important to look at some of the counties hardest hit by the deadly virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control 59,354, New Yorkers have lost their lives...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS New York

Westchester County Under State Of Emergency As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Double

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County has seen COVID hospitalization numbers more than double over the past few weeks, prompting County Executive George Latimer to issue what he called a state of emergency. “The hospitalization number of 84 has come up in the last month. At a month ago, we were at 29 people hospitalized to COVID. Now, we’re at 84. That is an increase in the number of people hospitalized,” Latimer said Monday. The state of emergency declared over the hospitalizations does not include any additional mandates right now. Instead, Latimer once again encouraged residents to get vaccinated or boosted. Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will release a list of around 30 hospitals in the state that will need to suspend elective surgeries because of capacity concerns. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Dec. 6.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Connecticut Man Who Tested Positive For Omicron Variant Resting At Home With Mild Symptoms, Gov. Lamont Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Omicron variant continues to spread, four more cases have been confirmed in New York. Connecticut and New Jersey have each reported at least one case. On Sunday, officials said a Hartford County man in his 60s started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated. His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center. Gov. Ned Lamont said the man’s symptoms are mild. “The good news is in the vaccination. In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully, and no need to go to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Man Who Caught COVID-19 Omicron Variant Says 15 Friends Are Sick After NY Event

A man who attended an event in New York and then tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 says that 15 of his friends are also sick. The Minnesota man attended Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in NYC. He's told health officials that his friends who were a part of a group of 30 were all at the event. It's not clear if they caught the latest variant of the deadly virus, but health officials are investigating.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate Ny#Covid 19#Manhattan#Mansions#Omicron#New Yorkers#The Nys Health Department
Times Union

First omicron coronavirus cases found in upstate New York

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state had identified the first patients in upstate New York infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The state found four new cases involving the omicron variant, bringing the state's total to 12, Hochul said Monday evening. Two cases were identified in Oneida County and two in Suffolk County. The cases were confirmed through sequencing of the virus by the state Department of Health's Wadsworth Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has reported its first case of the Omicron variant. Officials said a Georgia resident who is currently in New Jersey tested positive for the variant after a recent trip to South Africa. The woman has been in isolation since testing positive on Nov. 28. According to officials, she experienced moderate symptoms, received care in a North Jersey emergency department and is now recovering. She is fully vaccinated. In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy stressed the importance of mask wearing and vaccinations, urging all adults to get a booster shot. “The Omicron variant is among us and we need to...
HOBOKEN, NJ
96.1 The Breeze

New York State County Declares a State of Emergency

Here in Western New York, there has been a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases as local government tries to combat the increase in cases. Last Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz instituted a mask mandate, which means all those over the age of 2 must wear a mask inside public indoor buildings, except businesses that have strict vaccine mandates in place (KeyBank Center, Highmark Stadium, etc.).
ERIE COUNTY, NY
allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Should Unvaccinated New Yorkers Pay Own Medical Costs If They Get COVID-19?

The COVID-19 is readily available all around the State of New York. Should people who choose not to get vaccinated be forced to pay their own medical bills, if they catch the deadly virus and get hospitalized? An Illinois State Representative introduced a bill that would make residents of that state, who decide to remain unvaccinated, pay out-of-pocket for any medical care they require if they catch COVID-19. Illinois State Representative Jonathan Carroll said,
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy