ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A Man in Italy is accused of trying to get a COVID vaccine in a fake arm

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people try using fake vaccine cards. An Italian man tried to get vaccinated in a...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Connecticut Public

Russia is gathering more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine as fears of an invasion rise

We begin this hour in Ukraine, where officials are raising alarm over what they describe as a large-scale military offensive from Russia. More than 94,000 Russian troops are gathering near the Ukrainian border. U.S. intelligence warns this could be preparation for a Russian attack on Ukraine. Joining us now is Hanna Shelest, the director of security programs at the nongovernmental think tank known as Ukrainian Prism.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

How Germany's new foreign policy may differ from Merkel's government

Germany's new leader takes office during a busy time. Olaf Scholz takes office this week, replacing Angela Merkel, amid a potential crisis in Europe. Russia is massing troops on the border with Ukraine. President Biden holds a video call today with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Germany is a close ally of the United States and also a customer of Russian energy. A giant pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Rachel Rizzo studies Germany from her post at the Atlantic Council in Washington.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Covid#Italian#Copyright Npr
Connecticut Public

Do vaccines stop infections from the omicron variant? Early results are released

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising in the U.S. And with the omicron variant reported in at least 57 countries and 19 U.S. states, scientists are trying to answer the main question we all have - will vaccines work against this new variant? Last night, scientists in South Africa released preliminary results from a study that begins to answer that question, and NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff is here to explain. Tell us more about this study and what it finds.
SCIENCE
Connecticut Public

An American Citizen and a British doctor, held in a Syrian prison, make a pact

We have a story now of two men who met in a Syrian prison. One of them is an American imprisoned there. And we're about to hear his story for the first time. The other is a British doctor who was on a humanitarian mission. Because it is a story of a Syrian prison, we should warn you that this story, which lasts about seven minutes, includes descriptions of torture. But in that nightmare, the two men grew together and made a pact.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

The U.S. warns Russia it will face tough sanctions if it invades Ukraine. What is Instagram doing to keep its youngest users safe? A former NFL player died in police custody Monday in Alabama. NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers...
NFL
Connecticut Public

100 world leaders will attend Biden's virtual summit on supporting democratic values

When Joe Biden was running for president, he made a campaign promise to gather world leaders for a summit to try to counter a rising tide of authoritarianism. Well, over the next couple of days, 100 leaders will attend his virtual summit for democracy. The Biden administration is hoping they'll come with promises to shore up democratic values in a troubled world. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
inquirer.com

3 words America forgot that explain gun insanity, vaccine denial, student debt, and more | Will Bunch

In the middle of a crazy week signaling another long American winter of discontent, the former Montana governor Steve Bullock — that rare Democrat who could win an election in a blood-red rural state — published an op-ed in the New York Times. Bullock urged his party, which has seen its rural support plummet toward zero, to get out more and tell voters how Obamacare can save rural hospitals, or about the wonders of universal pre-K — because at the end of the day, “we generally all want the same things.”
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Instagram CEO tells Senate panel it takes the mental health of children seriously

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, knew he faced a tough audience at a Senate hearing yesterday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ADAM MOSSERI: Now, I recognize that many in this room have deep reservations about our company. But I want to assure you that we do have the same goal. We all want teens to be safe online.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy