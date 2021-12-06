ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghetts, Dave and Little Simz win at Britain’s MOBO Awards

By Thomson Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Rappers Ghetts, Little Simz and Dave triumphed at Britain’s MOBO Awards this year, which returned with their first live show in four years. Held on Sunday night in the British city of...

