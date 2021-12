In a new video produced to promote the debut of Hawkeye, series stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld joined Buzzfeed to take a Marvel trivia quiz and...well, they did OK. Not quite as well as you might imagine considering that fully a quarter of the questions actually centered on scenes in which Renner appeared, but the actor actually seemed pretty surprised that he scored as well as he did, so let's give the two of them a hand. The pair, who spend more time trying to get the "Hi, I'm Jeremy Renner, and I play Hawkeye" introduction right than they spend on any given question, seem to be having a blast together.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO