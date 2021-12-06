ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU regulators pause investigation into Nvidia, ARM deal

By Thomson Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators have temporarily halted their investigation into Nvidia’s bid for British chip designer ARM, the largest ever chip deal, as they await more information, according to a...

The Independent

Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz came to Warsaw Sunday for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border.He was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honors, in front of the Polish premier's office. It was one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas directly to Germany saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries, and exposes it to pressure from Moscow. Germany's...
Israeli banks may resume regular dividends in 2022, regulator says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel’s banking regulator said on Monday that Israeli banks could resume regular divided payouts starting in 2022, cancelling a temporary directive made at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic while cautioning banks over market uncertainty caused by the virus. “With the return to orderly economic activity, the...
Spain has no plan to sell Caixabank stake, minister tells Expansion

MADRID (Reuters) – Economy Minister Nadia Calvino has told the Expansion newspaper that the Spanish government does not intend to sell its stake in Caixabank. “We have, on the horizon, no plan nor any intention to divest the state’s stake,” Calvino said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper published on Monday. “It is a very well managed lender,” she added.
European shares gain ahead of big week for central banks

(Reuters) – European shares inched higher on Monday, lifted by economically sensitive sectors, ahead of monetary policy decisions by some of the world’s largest central banks that could potentially include an early end to U.S. policy stimulus. The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 was up 0.3% at 476.88 points,...
Starbucks shuts two China outlets after reports they used expired ingredients

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. coffee chain Starbucks said on Monday it had shut two outlets in China and was conducting an investigation after a state-backed newspaper reported that they used expired ingredients to make drinks, violating food safety rules. The Beijing News newspaper, in what it described as an...
Daimler says BAIC will not further increase its 9.98% stake

BERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler on Monday said its Chinese shareholder Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC) has agreed not to further increase its stake in the German luxury carmaker beyond the 9.98% stake it has held since 2019. Daimler said it holds a 9.55% stake in BAIC Motor and...
The Independent

EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia

European Union foreign ministers met Monday to discuss how to thwart the threat of a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border.U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as part of a smear campaign.“We are on deter mode,” to dissuade Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Borrell, who is chairing Monday's meeting, said that no...
The Independent

Brexit talks to be stepped up before Christmas, as Frost claims UK won’t budge on European court

The UK and the EU will step up their efforts to resolve their post-Brexit row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas after negotiators failed to reach agreement once again.After another week in the laboured talks on solving the issues thrown up by the deal signed by Boris Johnson, Brexit minister Lord Frost said he and EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic had still not reached agreement.The UK chief negotiator said “intensive talks” would continue next week, and he and Mr Sefcovic will double how often they meet “in the hope of making worthwhile progress towards agreed solutions before Christmas”.Reports suggested that...
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I drew the chancellor's attention to the risks linked to the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sadly the extent to which... these risks for Ukraine could get considerably worse."
Seekingalpha.com

EU top antitrust regulator `deeply concerned' about Nvidia's planned Arm deal

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said she is "deeply concerned" about Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) planned acquisition of ARM Holdings (ARMHF) from Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY). Vestager said the antitrust regulator is looking for more internal documents such as minutes from board meetings to see if the companies revealed what they might do after the acquisition closed, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
AFP

Hungary court avoids EU conflict after Orban challenge

Hungary's constitutional court on Friday rejected a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge an EU court ruling against its harsh asylum policy. The court's decision meant it avoided a ruling on the primacy of European Union over Hungarian law, averting open conflict with Brussels. The court however did rule that Budapest can act to protect Hungary's sovereignty. Budapest had asked the court earlier this year to review a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that it broke EU law by allowing police to deport or physically "push back" asylum-seekers across the Serbian border.
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
Reuters

Exclusive: EU antitrust regulator seeks input on Microsoft's Nuance deal

Dec 7 (Reuters) - EU's antitrust regulator is taking a deeper look into Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) $16 billion deal for transcription technology company Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O), asking customers and competitors to draw up a list of concerns, according to a questionnaire from last month seen by Reuters. The previously...
kfgo.com

IMF says euro zone should keep supporting economy, high inflation is temporary

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone governments should continue to spend to support the COVID-19 economic recovery, though in an increasingly focused way, and consolidate public finances only when it is firmly under way, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. In a regular report on the euro zone economy presented...
