The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied over the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 yesterday at Heinz Field. Ben Roethlisberger finished the day 21 of 31 passing for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions. Both TDs were caught by Diontae Johnson in the fourth quarter, the second of which, paired with a 2-point conversion to Pat Freiermuth, gave Pittsburgh a 20-13 lead with less than 2 minutes remaining.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO