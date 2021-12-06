ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ghetts, Dave and Little Simz win at Britain’s MOBO Awards

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Rappers Ghetts, Little Simz and Dave triumphed at Britain’s MOBO Awards this year, which returned with their first live show in four years. Held on Sunday night in the British city of...

thatgrapejuice.net

2021 MOBO Awards: Winners List

The stars aligned virtually tonight for the MOBO Awards 2021. For more than two decades, the ceremony has served as the top beacon of honour for music of black origin in the UK. Returning to a live format at the Coventry Building Society Arena, this year’s edition of the world-renown...
ENTERTAINMENT
xsnoize.com

IN FOCUS// Little Simz at Rock City, Nottingham

Little Simz is one of the most prolific UK rappers. Her song "Venom" went viral and is featured in the 2021 movie "Venom: Let There Be Carnage". Her new album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" came out in September 2021, and recently she received a MOBO award for Best Female Act.
MUSIC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Shenseea Wins MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act

International dancehall artiste Shenseea won the 2021 Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Award for Best Reggae Act during the awards ceremony held in London on Sunday. The MOBO Awards is lauded as the UK’s biggest celebration of black music and culture. Shenseea is the first female artist to win the Reggae Award since its inception in 1996.
MUSIC
NME

Little Simz wins best female as winners of 2021 MOBOs unveiled

The winners of this year’s MOBO award have been unveiled. Little Simz won the award for Best Female Act and grime legend Ghetts won his first ever MOBO for Best Male Act. Dave won the Album of the Year award for ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’. The ceremony, which...
MUSIC
