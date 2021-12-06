ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EU regulators pause investigation into Nvidia, ARM deal

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators have temporarily halted their investigation into Nvidia’s bid for British chip designer ARM, the largest ever chip deal, as they await more information, according to a...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I drew the chancellor's attention to the risks linked to the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sadly the extent to which... these risks for Ukraine could get considerably worse."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz came to Warsaw Sunday for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border.He was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honors, in front of the Polish premier's office. It was one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas directly to Germany saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries, and exposes it to pressure from Moscow. Germany's...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Regulators#Eu#Reuters#British#A European Commission#The European Commission#Arm#Cma
The Independent

EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia

European Union foreign ministers met Monday to discuss how to thwart the threat of a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border.U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as part of a smear campaign.“We are on deter mode,” to dissuade Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Borrell, who is chairing Monday's meeting, said that no...
POLITICS
Reuters

Volkswagen plans to decide new gigafactory locations in H1, 2022

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it was looking at locations for planned battery cell plants in Spain and eastern Europe and the exact sites for its third and fourth gigafactories would be determined in the first half of 2022. "By 2030, Volkswagen plans to open...
BUSINESS
95.5 FM WIFC

Russian gas and EU law high on agenda as Scholz visits Poland

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Warsaw on Sunday for talks on the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border, Poland’s row with the EU over judicial independence, tensions with Russia over its military build-up near Ukraine and the fate of a Russian gas pipeline to Germany.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
AFP

Hungary court avoids EU conflict after Orban challenge

Hungary's constitutional court on Friday rejected a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge an EU court ruling against its harsh asylum policy. The court's decision meant it avoided a ruling on the primacy of European Union over Hungarian law, averting open conflict with Brussels. The court however did rule that Budapest can act to protect Hungary's sovereignty. Budapest had asked the court earlier this year to review a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that it broke EU law by allowing police to deport or physically "push back" asylum-seekers across the Serbian border.
POLITICS
Seekingalpha.com

EU top antitrust regulator `deeply concerned' about Nvidia's planned Arm deal

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said she is "deeply concerned" about Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) planned acquisition of ARM Holdings (ARMHF) from Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY). Vestager said the antitrust regulator is looking for more internal documents such as minutes from board meetings to see if the companies revealed what they might do after the acquisition closed, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
BUSINESS
95.5 FM WIFC

Alstom to cut up to 1,300 jobs in Germany in restructuring drive

MUNICH (Reuters) – French train maker Alstom plans to cut up to 1,300 of its roughly 10,000 jobs in Germany over the next three years as part of a restructuring after the purchase of Bombardier’s rail unit, a spokesperson for the company said. Production of trains in Germany,...
TRAFFIC
95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. working closely with UK on trade challenges – USTR Tai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said negotiations about a free-trade agreement with Britain launched by her predecessor had been paused, but the two allies continue to work “very closely” on challenges such as non-market economic pressures and the global COVID-19 pandemic. Tai told an...
U.S. POLITICS
The Verge

Nvidia’s big ambitions could be its Achilles’ heel in the Arm deal

Nvidia has been trying to buy Arm for $40 billion for over a year now — but this week, the acquisition was hit with its biggest roadblock yet. On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission laid out the case to stop the merger from going through, arguing that the deal would “stifle competing next-generation technologies.”
BUSINESS
95.5 FM WIFC

Britain sending 140 engineers to Polish border with Belarus

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will send 140 military engineers to Poland this month to provide support at its border with Belarus, the Ministry of Defence said, in response to what it termed pressures from “irregular migration”. Britain already has personnel in its NATO ally Poland, amid tensions...
POLITICS
95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. appeals court pauses antitrust orders against Apple App Store

(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday paused the enforcement of an injunction against Apple Inc that could have forced it to allow links and buttons to outside payment methods outside its App Store. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Manas Mishra; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TECHNOLOGY
95.5 FM WIFC

German exports shoot up 4.1% in October

BERLIN (Reuters) -German exports grew at their strongest pace in more than a year in October despite persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, data showed on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 4.1% on the month after falling in August and September, the Federal Statistics Office said. Imports also saw an...
ECONOMY
95.5 FM WIFC

Germany urges Iran to return to nuclear talks with realistic proposals

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany wants Iran to present realistic proposals in talks over its nuclear programme, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that offers Tehran made last week almost all violate previously agreed compromises. Its proposals are “not a basis for a successful end to talks,” she said....
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy