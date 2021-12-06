ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFIE) - We’re tracking storms across the Tri-State this morning. With new international travel restrictions set to begin today, more...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Tips on preparing for severe weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With severe weather expected in the Tri-State on Friday night and Saturday morning, Meteorologist Byron Douglas shares tips on how to prepare ahead of the storm. [PREVIOUS: Tornadoes, damaging winds possible late Friday, early Saturday]. Just two weeks before Christmas, ‘tis the season for lawns full...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tornadoes, damaging winds possible late Friday night, early Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction has upgraded the risk of severe storms for late Friday and early Saturday. The expected overnight events may produce damaging winds and a few strong tornadoes. The timing for the storms will likely be between 9pm Friday and 3am Saturday, but these times could change as we get closer to the event. You should review your severe weather plan now, and have at least 2 ways to get the warnings overnight Friday into Saturday. Friday will be windy with a near record high of 70. Once the storms move out on Saturday morning, skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Temps will again climb into the 60s by the middle of next week, and more storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A fire broke out at the Henderson County Detention Center. The dryer fire was reported quickly by an inmate. A grim milestone for Vanderburgh County. 500 people have now died due to COVID complications in the county. This comes as the state is making national news for another stark COVID metric.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

On Alert: Friday Evening Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny, windy, and warmer as high temps ascend into the upper 50s. Southeasterly winds gusting 25 to 35 miles an hour this afternoon. There is a 20% chance of afternoon showers. Tonight, mostly cloudy, and mild with scattered rain as lows temps drop into the lower 50s.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy