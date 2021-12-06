ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos Park, FL

Fire breaks out at San Carlos Park mulch facility

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. – A mulch fire sent plumes of thick, heavy smoke high into the sky over parts of Lee County on Sunday.

A mulch fire sparked at USA Mulch on Gator Road, in San Carlos Park. This is just south of Fort Myers in the area of Alico Road.

Several fire units from San Carlos Park Fire Protection and Rescue Service District and South Trail Fire & Rescue District were seen at the scene.

Firefighters confirmed with NBC2 that a pile of mulch was burning.

Video shows firefighters using a ladder truck to spray water on the fire.

Investigators haven’t released what caused the fire to start or if any damage was done.

Count on NBC-2 to bring you the latest updates in this developing story.

NBC2 Fort Myers

