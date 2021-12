Emma Raducanu has been voted as the WTA Newcomer of the Year after her history-making 2021 season.The British teenager stunned the world by becoming the first qualifier to win a grand slam at the US Open, which followed hot on the heels of a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon – all without having won a match on the regular WTA Tour.Raducanu, who has become a global star in the wake of her win in New York, finished the year ranked 19th in world, capping a meteoric rise from 343 at the start of 2021.The WTA Tour said: “Emma...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO