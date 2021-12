A large road construction project at the State Road 70 and Interstate 75 interchange should be finished in January according to the Florida Department of Transportation. For the last three years crews from Spain-based Sacyr have been rebuilding and reshaping the interchange. Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Andy Orrell said the project, which was originally scheduled to be completed last summer, should be wrapped up by the end of January.

TRAFFIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO