Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Unveil The Most Intense Manicure Of 2021

During a recent talk show appearance, Machine Gun Kelly recalled a knife trick that went completely awry early on in his relationship with girlfriend Megan Fox. Machine Gun Kelly, 31, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (Dec. 1), where he revealed that he accidentally stabbed himself with a knife when he started dating Megan Fox, 35, early last year. The “Bloody Valentine” crooner explained that the incident occurred on the same evening that he and Pete Davidson fell off the stage at Saturday Night Live. “It was a bad night,” MGK (real name Colson Baker) said, before sharing the wild knife story.
Comments / 0