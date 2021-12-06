Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/6/21

According to Jon Heyman, the Braves and Freddie Freeman are still expected to get a deal done, but there remains a point of contention:. This is a bit puzzling, I don’t think Freeman’s play-style and position will cause any steep decline in his play. We’ve seen players like Joey Votto perform at a high level at 38 years old, and I think Freeman will stave off decline more effectively. Freeman doesn’t have to have the home run going to be in a groove — he can spray the ball to all parts of the park and get on base at a high level, as can Joey Votto. I’m even comfortable with seven years for Freeman.

MLB ・ 23 DAYS AGO