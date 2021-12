HENDERSON — Perry Memorial Library Director Patti McAnally understands the trepidation an overdue book can cause. “I’ve actually been that person who had an overdue book and snuck it in the book drop in the dark of night and never went in the library again because I was afraid they were going to yell at me,” McAnally said. “There’s so many reasons people can’t bring a book back on time, especially nowadays with the pandemic and all. It’s amplified even more.”

