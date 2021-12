Tim Grimm is a bit of a Renaissance man in the performing arts world. He has for the past 20 years, blended his love for songwriting, travel, and the storytelling of acting (theatre, film and television). His most recent recording- GONE, was released in March 2021 and debuted at #1 Folk album for the month. Its title song was released as a single in October, ’20 and ended up the #1 most played song on Folk radio for the year. Tim Grimm will perform at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Sunday, December 5 at 7pm. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

