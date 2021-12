After a breakthrough campaign this year, Lando Norris believes he is ready to win races and fight at the front in Formula 1 if given the car in 2022. The McLaren driver has finished on the podium on four occasions and took pole position in Russia, but saw a first victory agonizingly slip away at the same venue after staying out on slick tires as rain fell. But the experience of the past season and the way he has performed leaves Norris feeling prepared for a potential chance to challenge for victories next year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO