CalvertHealth Foundation receies $20,500 donation
The CalvertHealth Foundation was honored today as Kent Island Mechanical presented their $20,500 gift to the foundation.
Kent Island Mechanical held their 11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament in October with all proceeds benefitting the CalvertHealth Foundation’s “Giving for Gifted Hands” campaign in support of Surgical Services at CalvertHealth.
Thank you, Kent Island Mechanical for all you have done and continue to do for the CalvertHealth Foundation!
Comments / 0