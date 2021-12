The tree is up and trimmed, the menorah is out and studded with its blue and white candles and the advent calendar is well … I’ll get to that in a minute. Traditionally, at least since the 4th century, advent is the four-week period beginning on the Sunday nearest the feast day of St. Andrew the Apostle. This year it started Nov. 28 and runs through the next three Sundays ending on Dec. 24. Historians believe that advent, which comes from the Latin word “adventus,” meaning “coming,” was originally the time for converts to Christianity to prepare for baptism, but it’s now more commonly associated with the anticipation of the anniversary of Christ’s birth on Dec. 25.

