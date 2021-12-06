ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Over 200 UMass Memorial Health Employees Fired After Not Receiving COVID Vaccine

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER (CBS) – About 200 UMass Memorial Health employees are out of a job because they missed the...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 7

Malori
3d ago

Can’t wait till they start complaining about overwhelmed and understaffed they are. These same people would’ve gladly handed Jews over to the Nazis.

Reply
3
Robert Pope
3d ago

All the employees that got fired need to start class action suits against the hospitals and OBiden.

Reply
4
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
KNOE TV8

Shriners Hospitals in Shreveport fires employees for refusing COVID vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shriners Hospitals for Children in Shreveport, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has fired at least seven employees for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s according to Mel Bower, Shriners’ chief communications and marketing officer. Bower says the number of employees fired is less than 5% of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
whdh.com

UMass Amherst requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts — Amherst is requiring all students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as part of its existing requirement that students be fully immunized against the virus. UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy announced the new requirement in a letter to students...
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Umass#Health Care System#Public Health#Worcester#Cbs#Covid
carolinajournal.com

DHHS employee fired over vaccine mandate, despite natural immunity

An employee of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services who was fired for not getting a COVID vaccine is speaking out. Kendall Klett, an asbestos inspector and environmental expert, says she received notice of her termination on Friday after a back-and-forth battle with her chain of command at DHHS over her vaccine status and the department’s testing requirements. Klett provided studies that argue her 2020 COVID infection provides natural immunity equal to or greater than that of a synthetic vaccine, and she does not pose a risk to others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Worcester Business Journal

UMass Memorial runs out of ICU beds as COVID cases rise

UMass Memorial Health ran out of intensive care unit beds across its network on Thursday, the healthcare provider confirmed on Friday. The entire UMass Memorial Health system includes UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, as well as hospitals in Southbridge, Leominster, Marlborough, and Clinton. "We are currently facing a critical...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

UMass Memorial facing critical bed shortage amid uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials at UMass Memorial Medical Center are facing a critical bed shortage after the ICU reached full capacity this week. “Right now we have a critical bed shortage at UMass Memorial and throughout central Massachusetts. It’s creating a lot of stress on the healthcare system right now,” said UMass Memorial Health President and CEO Dr. Eric Dickson.
WORCESTER, MA
West Central Tribune

Carris Health vaccine requirement deadline approaching, majority of employees have had their COVID-19 shots

Carris Health and its parent organization CentraCare announced their vaccine requirements for employees in August, giving their employees about four months to get their shots. There is a process for requesting a medical or religious exemption. Carris Health operates hospitals in Willmar and Redwood Falls and clinics and other facilities...
WILLMAR, MN
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health suspend COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Two Midlands hospital systems announced they will no longer require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center say they will suspend their vaccine requirement, after a federal judge blocked a national regulation requiring all employees working in healthcare facilities to be vaccinated against the virus.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Boston

UMass Memorial Health In Worcester Runs Out Of ICU Beds

WORCESTER (CBS) – It’s a dire situation at UMass Memorial Health in Worcester, about as bad as CEO Dr. Eric Dickson has ever seen. “We’re out of ICU beds, we have a list of people to move into ones that open over the course of the next 24 hours,” he said. Hospitalizations are well up over this time a year ago. It’s a surge in not just COVID cases, at least 120 in the hospital now, but also other illnesses that makes it more than Deja vu. “We’re 10 percent worse off today than last year...
WORCESTER, MA
WGAL

York County COVID-19 patient to receive controversial drug after suing UPMC Memorial

YORK, Pa. — A COVID-19 patient who sued UPMC Memorial is set to receive a controversial treatment that the Food and Drug Administration has not approved. Kevin Smith of York County has been in the hospital intensive care unit since Nov. 19, he was told there were no other treatment options. Smith's wife instructed the hospital to administer ivermectin, a generic drug used in humans to treat parasitic worms.
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy