Over 200 UMass Memorial Health Employees Fired After Not Receiving COVID Vaccine

WORCESTER (CBS) – It’s a dire situation at UMass Memorial Health in Worcester, about as bad as CEO Dr. Eric Dickson has ever seen. “We’re out of ICU beds, we have a list of people to move into ones that open over the course of the next 24 hours,” he said. Hospitalizations are well up over this time a year ago. It’s a surge in not just COVID cases, at least 120 in the hospital now, but also other illnesses that makes it more than Deja vu. “We’re 10 percent worse off today than last year...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO