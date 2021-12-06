Over 200 UMass Memorial Health Employees Fired After Not Receiving COVID Vaccine
WORCESTER (CBS) – About 200 UMass Memorial Health employees are out of a job because they missed the...boston.cbslocal.com
Can’t wait till they start complaining about overwhelmed and understaffed they are. These same people would’ve gladly handed Jews over to the Nazis.
All the employees that got fired need to start class action suits against the hospitals and OBiden.
