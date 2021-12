After a successful test run last summer, Pictionary, a syndicated series based on Mattel’s party game, will get a full season on Fox Television Stations starting in fall 2022. Jerry O’Connell is the host of the 30-minute show, which largely follows the rules of the game, which first went on sale in 1985. Two teams of three players apiece will each include one celebrity captain. One player will draw images that depict a word or phrase found on a card chosen at random, in an effort to have their fellow teammates guess the correct word or phrase on the card. The show...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO