Mastho is Together Review

By Jacob Stokes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will always be a market for tough-as-nails platforming. Games where absolute precision, mastery of the controls and split-second decisions are necessary for success. And now we have another one. Mastho is Together promises to deliver a challenge similar to genre staples like Super Meat Boy. It even has its own...

Drizzlepath: Deja Vu Review

Some games will require you to have nimble ninja-like skills, twisting and turning your enemies with a gun in one hand and some magic buffs in another. Other titles require pinpoint accuracy, as you hit corner apexes at 130mph. More still deliver the need to solve complex puzzles and oblique inventory management problems. But some games, games like Drizzlepath: Deja Vu, will require you to just walk.
Beyond a Steel Sky Review

In 1994 the award-winning comic book artist David Gibbons helped create a game, all with a budget of £40,000 in place. That game was Beneath A Steel Sky, released on the PC and Amiga, striking a balance between the madcap worlds of LucasArts games of the time and the more serious tone of Sierra point and clickers. I remember playing the game back in the day, amazed by the brilliant cyberpunk world and great narrative-led point and click adventure. Now though we have a sequel as Beyond a Steel Sky releases nearly 30 years later. I was curious to see if it stood up to my modern-day expectations.
Circa Infinity Review

Circa Infinity describes itself as a brain-melting platformer with a pulse-pounding soundtrack, and I have to say, it’s an apt description. Circa Infinity plays just like a platformer should. It starts off with the basics, letting you learn how to move and handle the puzzles while steadily building up the difficulty.
Rune Factory 4 Special Review

I try to be as objective as I can going into a review. I approach things as often as I can from a pair of unspoilt eyes, to best reflect the perspective of a first-time player. When it’s the latest in a franchise, I try to go back and play the older titles. But with Rune Factory 4 Special, I feel I need to cut to the chase. Rune Factory 4 was released 8 years ago on the 3DS, and when I played it, I instantly fell in love. And I played it… and played it… and played it. According to my log of hours, I put a good 110 hours into the 3DS version alone. Then came the Nintendo Switch release, and I bought that one happily. Now, finally, for the first time in franchise history, Rune Factory has hit the Xbox with a port of 4, and you know it, I jumped at the occasion here too.
Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition Review

Grim Dawn is an action RPG (ARPG) fromCrate Entertainment that has been kicking around on the PC scene for a while now. In fact, it was way back in February 2016 when it first released, and since then the game has been through a lot of further development, no more so than via the form of three DLC packs. These packs – The Forgotten Gods, The Crucible and Ashes of Malmouth – along with the base game have now rocked up at the door of the Xbox community in the shape of Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition. Has time been kind to Grim Dawn, or should it have stayed on the PC? Let us strap on a sword and find out…
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone Review

Doborog Games have a new entry in the ‘kind of beat ‘em up’ genre, albeit one that comes with a bit of a twist. Releasing first in 2017 on Steam Early Access, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone sees us fighting waves of robotic enemies in an effort to survive. The twist though comes in the shape of the story behind the game…
Transient: Extended Edition Review

There are two types of sci-fi in this world. The first is quite simple; one of spaceships, aliens and a lot of space battles, all powered by explosions. The second though is a bit more complex; one where the creator has defined economic and political manifestations on different plants and alien races. They know in detail how each religious system works, how they breathe, and what the transport system will be like in 2090. Transient: Extended Edition falls into the latter camp, where we have a cyberpunk world mixed with strange mythology and extra dimension stories. Buckle up, we’re going down the rabbit hole.
Fortnite’s Robo-Kevin DLC pack adds in new cosmetics and free V-Bucks

Any and all Fortnite players will know that the game revolves around the V-Bucks and cosmetics. It’s that which makes a purchase and download of the latest DLC pack – that of Robo-Kevin – all the more appealing. Available to purchase, download and add into your Fortnite experience right now...
Feel the power of Serious Sam 4 on Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass

Call it a stealth drop if you must, or point to it being sent live a little earlier than planned, but Serious Sam 4 is delivering some serious power to Xbox Series X|S, making the most of Game Pass glories in the process. Available to purchase and download right now...
Space Moth: Lunar Edition Review

Have you ever woken up and thought “What I’d really like to be today is a moth. And not just any moth, but a moth that fires lasers”? If so, I’d first of all advise laying off the cheese before bed, and second of all point you at the latest to come out of 1CC Games. The original Space Moth DX was released way back in 2016 and what we have here now is the Lunar Edition of said game, promising to bring “the ultimate version of the beloved cult classic!”.
Rune Factory 4 Special is now available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

There’s probably a pretty high chance that you’ve played Rune Factory 4 previously, what with it having been around on the 3DS and Switch for many a year. Now though that same game comes to Xbox, PlayStation and PC, all in Rune Factory 4 Special form. Available to purchase and...
Late-2022 launch confirmed for breathtaking 2D metroidvania, Afterimage

It’s set to arrive on both PC and console, but today the team at Aurogon Shanghai have confirmed players will need to wait a little bit before getting hands on with Afterimage, with a late 2022 launch predicted. Afterimage is a hand-drawn 2D metroidvania set in a breathtaking fantasy world....
Ever Forward brings Portal-like puzzling to Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

Could Ever Forward be the first true ‘lockdown’ game? Clearly it was made before lockdown hit, but the tale of a young girl, Maya, forced to stay inside while her mother goes out to tackle a bigger pandemic is hugely (and accidentally) resonant with our own personal lock-ins. Not that...
Project Wingman Review

The air combat genre has a long history with video games; a fantasy that the medium is uniquely positioned to fulfil. Flying fast in advanced aircraft, tearing apart ships and other planes at lightning speeds. Arguably the greatest in this genre has been the Ace Combat series and that’s why it’s a compliment to say that it was the only game I could think of when playing Project Wingman. In fact, Project Wingman may be even better than Ace Combat, at least the latest release in the franchise.
Alexio Review

Don’t be fooled by the duck. It might be cute, yellow and fluffy on the cover art for Alexio, but the game is nothing of the sort. This is a mean, spiky little platformer and the duck is just a distraction. Alexio starts with an incomprehensible warning about how...
Become an organ trader with Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator on Xbox, Game Pass and PC

We’re not sure whether the whole ‘simulator’ genre has reached saturation point, or if game developers are fine with throwing all manner of weird ideas at the gaming public, but if you’ve ever fancied yourself as a bit of an organ trader, then Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator is going to be your bag. Especially if you’ve an Xbox Game Pass subscription.
Keep on rollin’ with Ball laB on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

Sometimes you just want to do nothing more than to embrace the simplicity. That’s the case in Ball laB, the latest marble madness roller to launch on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. Created by Viktor Yurchuk, before coming under the Ratalaika Games and Eastasiasoft stables, Ball laB will have you rolling...
OneShot coming to console in 2022

It’s only just around the corner but today the Future Cat and DANGEN Entertainment teams have announced that OneShot will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2022. Having first launched on PC via Steam in 2016, Oneshot is a top-down puzzler, one...
