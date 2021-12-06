Mastho is Together Review

I try to be as objective as I can going into a review. I approach things as often as I can from a pair of unspoilt eyes, to best reflect the perspective of a first-time player. When it’s the latest in a franchise, I try to go back and play the older titles. But with Rune Factory 4 Special, I feel I need to cut to the chase. Rune Factory 4 was released 8 years ago on the 3DS, and when I played it, I instantly fell in love. And I played it… and played it… and played it. According to my log of hours, I put a good 110 hours into the 3DS version alone. Then came the Nintendo Switch release, and I bought that one happily. Now, finally, for the first time in franchise history, Rune Factory has hit the Xbox with a port of 4, and you know it, I jumped at the occasion here too.

