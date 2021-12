By the looks of their recent Facebook activity, the Cape May Police Department has had a pretty busy holiday season. First, they participated in "No Shave November" to raise cancer awareness. Then, they announced they'll be an active part of the Sgt. William J. Alvarez Christmas Toy Drive, a local toy drive to support local children and families during the holiday season. While it's great that the department's been able to enjoy some of the season's cheer, it was back to work quickly as they've now announced they're looking for two sets of suspects.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO