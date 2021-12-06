The Matrix 4 gets a new teaser – and more "epic announcements" are coming soon

"You can hear it too?" "It's calling." Netflix has released an official teaser trailer for the new anime project Bubble, a new feature film from the "Death Note" and "Attack on Titan" filmmaker Tetsuro Araki. How's this for a wild concept: The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. In a Tokyo where gravity has broken, a boy and a girl are drawn to each other. Araki offers this quote with the teaser: "I hope you enjoy what we’ve created! While it will definitely feature exhilarating action and beautiful background art, I hope that I can also take everyone to even more unexpected places this time." The voice cast features Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, and Tasuku Hatanaka. It's only first look teaser but whoa, this is fun! Tons of parkour but also another imaginative alternate world.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO