The Matrix 4 gets a new teaser – and more "epic announcements" are coming soon

By Molly Edwards
 3 days ago
The Matrix 4 has a new teaser – with another trailer and "epic announcements" coming soon. In the clip, Jada Pinkett Smith returns as Niobe, while we get a new look at Priyanka Chopra's mystery character (which could be Sati). "The most important choice in Neo's life is not his to...

Related
GamesRadar+

New The Matrix 4 trailer is a mind-twisting teaser that gives a few more clues about what's going on

The Matrix 4 has a new, mind-boggling teaser. In the new footage, we hear Trinity explaining "a déjà vu is usually a glitch in the Matrix, it happens when they change something" from the original movie – over and over and over again. Moments from the previous three films all mix together, along with clips from the upcoming fourth movie. There's also a particularly sinister look at Jonathan Groff's character, suggesting he's going to be this movie's big bad. Could he be a new version of Agent Smith?
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Jack Reacher opens a beer with his bicep in first trailer for the Amazon series

Amazon Prime's Jack Reacher series has an action-packed first trailer. In the footage, Alan Ritchson's Reacher cracks jokes, breaks out of zip ties, beats up a ton of people, and caps it all off by opening a beer bottle with his bicep. "Payback, justice, vengeance, looking for the whole gang," Reacher says in the trailer – the series will see the former military police investigator falsely arrested for murder, then help the local police investigate a criminal conspiracy as he tries to clear his name. Season 1 is based on Lee Child's Killing Floor novel, the first published book in the Jack Reacher series.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘The Matrix’ Is Coming to Denny's for New Promotion

It looks like entering The Matrix is about to get a lot more delicious because today Denny's has announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. in anticipation of The Matrix Resurrections. This limited-time promotion starts, fittingly, on Cyber Monday, November 29th, and will be available at Dennys.com and Denny's iOS and Android apps. Users will be transported into a real-life Matrix and will receive personalized "glitches" which will be available in their digital offers wallet.
BUSINESS
mxdwn.com

New ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Photos Reveal More About the Mysterious Sequel

Entertainment Weekly offers an exclusive look into The Matrix Resurrections with new photos of the film and behind-the-scenes making. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max December 22nd, 18 years after the original Matrix trilogy ended with The Matrix Revolutions in 2003. The first is of Yahya Abdul-Mateen...
MOVIES
TheWrap

New ‘Matrix 4’ Teaser Gives a Major Hint as to What’s Actually Going on in ‘Resurrections’ (Video)

As Morpheus said in the first “Matrix” film, “No one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself.”. This has largely been the approach of the marketing for the new sequel, “The Matrix Resurrections” – there’s only been one trailer and a handful of errant images released in advance of its Dec. 22 release. But a new minute-long teaser might clue us into what this new “Matrix” is all about.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections Releases New TV Spot to Announce Ticket On-Sale Date

The Matrix Resurrections has released a new TV spot, as part of the larger announcement that tickets for the film are going on sale. Tickets for The Matrix Resurrections will go on sale on Monday, December 6th at 9am PT – mere weeks before The Matrix 4 hits theaters (as well as HBO Max) on December 22nd. As you can also see below, the new TV spot is all about the theme of Deja Vu – a concept that the original Matrix movie mythologized as a "glitch" in the artificial world of The Matrix, whenever the program code was changed.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

A Teaser for 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2' Could Be Coming Soon

With the premiere of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 less than a year away, fans can supposedly expect a teaser to drop soon. The news was revealed by executive producer Amy Pascal who, despite not sharing specific details of the sequel, shared her excitement for the film. “It’s going to be fantastic,” she said. “We have something to show on that very soon.”
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Change is coming with new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections

With advance tickets now officially on sale, Warner Bros. has released a new teaser for The Matrix Resurrections entitled ‘Deja Vú’; check it out below along with a batch of images featuring stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves, Jonathan Groff, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, and Brian J. Smith…
MOVIES
Twinfinite

The Matrix Resurrections Gets One More Epic Trailer Ahead of its Premiere

The Matrix Resurrections is set to make its debut in theaters later this month, and Warner Brothers has released one final trailer to get fans hyped up before its release. You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:. From the previously released trailers, it was obvious that we...
MOVIES
techraptor.net

The Matrix Awakens Will Go Live Soon

With the Matrix 4 right around the corner, it makes sense that any accompanying media is coming out soon too. That's why The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience will be going live this week on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 at the TGAs. Last year's TGAs announced a decent amount of stuff, so this year's TGAs should also have a decent amount of things to talk about.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX teaser shows off villains and the mirror dimension

A new Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX teaser is here – and it's all about the villains. The clip, which you can see below, doesn't really contain any big surprises, but does highlight the formidable foes Peter Parker will be facing. There's also a look at that train sequence, which sees Spidey hurtling through the mirror dimension, the reality-bending plane introduced in Doctor Strange.
MOVIES
The Verge

New trailers: Station Eleven, The Matrix Resurrections, The Book of Boba Fett, and more

I finally finished The Beatles: Get Back, and even though it meandered a lot, I found myself wanting more. The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay nicely captures what it felt like to watch this 50-year old footage as a fan, like we were all kinda just hanging out with John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they worked on new material. Highly recommend watching, it will make you question some of the prevailing narratives about the Fab Four (like the widely held belief that they were at each other’s throats constantly as the band neared its breakup).
MOVIES
ABC News

Spider-Man villains from past movies reunite for 'No Way Home' teaser

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, who played Spider-Man villains in three previous films, have reunited for a new promotional spot for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Dafoe is back as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin from 2002's "Spider-Man," Molina returns as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock from 2004's "Spider-Man 2" and Foxx is back as Maxwell Dillon/Electro from 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Shang-Chi 2 confirmed along with new shows from director Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi 2 is official, and it's coming from the same writer and director behind the first film. A new report from Deadline reveals that Disney has entered into a new multi-year deal with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer and director Daniel Cretton, with several projects now in the works. Chief among them will be the followup to Shang-Chi which, while seeming all but inevitable given the film's success and Marvel Studios' commitment to its franchises, has now been outright confirmed as on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
First Showing

First Teaser for Trippy New Anime Movie 'Bubble' Coming to Netflix

"You can hear it too?" "It's calling." Netflix has released an official teaser trailer for the new anime project Bubble, a new feature film from the "Death Note" and "Attack on Titan" filmmaker Tetsuro Araki. How's this for a wild concept: The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. In a Tokyo where gravity has broken, a boy and a girl are drawn to each other. Araki offers this quote with the teaser: "I hope you enjoy what we’ve created! While it will definitely feature exhilarating action and beautiful background art, I hope that I can also take everyone to even more unexpected places this time." The voice cast features Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, and Tasuku Hatanaka. It's only first look teaser but whoa, this is fun! Tons of parkour but also another imaginative alternate world.
COMICS
GAMINGbible

The Matrix Is Coming To PlayStation 5

The Matrix Awakens is a new PlayStation 5 project that has been discovered in the PlayStation Network’s database, and it’s thought that it will be unveiled officially during The Game Awards 2021. There are hardly any details attached to the entry aside from the title and that it’s been developed...
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

Spriggan: Netflix confirms the release in 2021 with a teaser, new details soon?

This morning, Netflix held a special event called “Netflix Anime: Mega Rich 2 Hours Special“, in which all the great anime series (original and otherwise) coming out in the course of 2021 were presented. Among these is also Spriggan, the exclusive anime presented in the winter of 2019 and presumably close to the release.
COMICS
