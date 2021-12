We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. No matter how clean I think my apartment is, the floors will always need tidying up. I’m a master at spot-cleaning with my stick vacuum, but when it comes to more thorough cleaning, I can sometimes be lazy. Or just too busy. Everyone in my family got robot vacuums before I did, and I saw the appeal, but it seemed to be out of my budget. A regular vacuum was pricey enough! However, when I got the chance to try out the BISSELL SpinWave Robotic Wet-Dry Vacuum, I couldn’t let it pass me by. It changed how I do my house cleaning for the better!

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO