Cahokia Mounds has new app

On December 10, 2021 at approximately 8:33 pm, a severe weather event occurred on the west end of Edwardsville resulting in catastrophic damage to significant portion of the Amazon warehouse located at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South, Edwardsville, Illinois. There are confirmed fatalities at the site. Efforts are being made to notify next of kin at this time. There will be a press conference at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 South Main Street at 5:45 am. Search and rescue operations are continuing at this time. The following agencies are on scene and assisting: St. Clair County, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Madison County Emergency Management, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Pontoon Beach Police Department, Mitchell Fire Department, Alton Fire Department, Hamel Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, Glen Carbon Fire Department and numerous other police, fire, and ems agencies. Additionally, several heavy equipment operators are assisting. This is an active search and recovery scene and additional information will be made available as it become available.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO