Cahokia Mounds has new app

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five years of development, Cahokia Mounds is offering a new interpretive experience. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site and Interpretive Center has developed an interactive app that will allow visitors to learn more about the site. Apple users can download the app, Cahokia AR Tour, for $4.99, which will be used...

Telegraph

Cahokia Mounds now offers augmented reality

COLLINSVILLE — A new augmented reality (AR) experience of Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is now available. “Visitors will be able to experience Cahokia Mounds as never before with cutting-edge technology,” said Cahokia Mounds site superintendent Lori Belknap. “A limited number of iPads are available in the Interpretive Center for visitors to rent for $15.”
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Senators renew push to make Cahokia Mounds part of National Park System

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Tuesday sent a letter to President Biden urging him to use his authority under the Antiquities Act to incorporate the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site under the National Park System and offer additional protections for the ancient mounds in St. Clair and Madison counties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPDATE: 6 lives lost after tornado hits Amazon facility in Edwardsville

Six people are now confirmed dead after tornado struck an Amazon warehouse on the west side of Edwardsville Friday night. A number of other people were injured as recovery and cleanup operations continued into Saturday. A total of 45 people survived the incident. The National Weather Service has been surveying...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Coroner releases names of Edwardsville tornado victims

The Madison County Coroner has released the names of the victims of the Friday night tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse facility on the west side of Edwardsville. Six people were killed, four from Illinois and two from Missouri, and as of Sunday afternoon there are no reports of additional missing persons from the incident.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Deaths confirmed at Amazon building likely struck by tornado outside Edwardsville

On December 10, 2021 at approximately 8:33 pm, a severe weather event occurred on the west end of Edwardsville resulting in catastrophic damage to significant portion of the Amazon warehouse located at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South, Edwardsville, Illinois. There are confirmed fatalities at the site. Efforts are being made to notify next of kin at this time. There will be a press conference at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 South Main Street at 5:45 am. Search and rescue operations are continuing at this time. The following agencies are on scene and assisting: St. Clair County, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Madison County Emergency Management, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Pontoon Beach Police Department, Mitchell Fire Department, Alton Fire Department, Hamel Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, Glen Carbon Fire Department and numerous other police, fire, and ems agencies. Additionally, several heavy equipment operators are assisting. This is an active search and recovery scene and additional information will be made available as it become available.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
MoDot offers video simulation of future U.S. 67 in West Alton

Dirt continues to move on a plan to raise a portion of the lower lanes of U.S. 67 heading into Missouri from Alton, which are usually impacted by moderate and major flooding. MoDOT is in the process of widening the upper lanes to make room for two lanes in each direction, once the project is complete in 2023. The agency has released a video to illustrate its vision of the final product.
ALTON, IL
Quad Cities Onlines

Cahokia Mounds historic site offers augmented reality tours

There’s a new way to explore an ancient place in Illinois. Visitors of Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site can try experiencing it in “augmented reality,” or AR, to see the Grand Plaza as it appeared 1,000 years ago, the Palisade as it once stood and the exterior and interior of the temple that once stood atop Monks Mound.
AGRICULTURE
