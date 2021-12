Former UMass quarterback Andrew Ford spent three years playing for new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple during the coach’s second stint at the Northeast school. Ford, who now works in the Arizona Cardinals organization, put up good numbers too, including a 57 touchdown to 23 interception ratio and just shy of 7,000 yards in 28 games. There’s a lot Ford liked about playing for Whipple, but one of the things that stood out the most to the quarterback was the preparation. He never felt cheated at practice.

