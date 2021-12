The pandemic has done unprecedented damage to Americans' mental health, prompting providers to change how care is delivered and insurers to update coverage options. The pandemic and related measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 — such as social distancing, quarantines, and at-home school and work — all can play a role in mental well-being. In a CDC survey of 5,412 U.S. adults conducted June 24-30, 2020, 31 percent reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, 13 percent reported started or increased substance use, 26 percent reported stress-related symptoms, and 11 percent said they had serious thoughts of suicide in the past 30 days. Food insufficiency, financial concerns and loneliness were listed by the CDC as risk factors for reporting anxiety symptoms or suicidal ideation.

