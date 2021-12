Tahlequah researchers are seeking volunteers for a clinical trail that is testing the efficacy of a COVID-19 pill on people who have been exposed to the virus. Dr. Jorge Mera, infectious disease specialist with the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Center in Tahlequah, said the drug could be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19 because it would be the first oral treatment option for patients with mild COVID-19. To date, treatment has only happened in a hospital setting.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO