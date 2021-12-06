Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Rita Moreno is an actress, dancer and singer whose iconic career has spanned more than 70 years. Since making her screen debut in 1950, the Puerto Rico-born star has racked up a resume full of notable roles in projects like "Singin' in the Rain," "The King and I," "West Side Story," "The Electric Company," "Oz" and "One Day At A Time." The veteran character actress is also one of Hollywood's most acclaimed legends as a member of the elite club whose members have won all four major American entertainment awards: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. She can now be seen in Steven Spielberg's high-profile remake of "West Side Story," which came out on Dec. 10, 2021. To celebrate Rita's 90th birthday on Dec. 11, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we look back at her life and career in photos…

