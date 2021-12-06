ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

By Emma Fraser
lwlies.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis intimate documentary sees the trailblazing Hollywood icon tell her remarkable story in her own words. Sixty years ago, Rita Moreno made Oscars history when she became the first Latina to win an acting Oscar for her role as Anita in the 1961 musical West Side Story – famously, she also...

lwlies.com

Vanity Fair

Rita Moreno Is Thrilled That There’s Finally an Authentic West Side Story

“To be honest, making West Side Story was intimidating,” Steven Spielberg said at the movie’s lavish premiere in New York on Monday evening. His new film is Spielberg’s first musical; it’s also, of course, a reimagining of a beloved Broadway production that was already adapted into an Oscar-winning film. “There’s...
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
fox5ny.com

Rita Moreno celebrating turning 90 years old

NEW YORK - Entertainer Rita Moreno will turn 90 years old on December 11, 2021. She talked about the milestone birthday as she co-costed Good Day New York on Thursday morning on FOX 5. When Rosanna Scotto asked what she is doing to celebrate Moreno answered, "Everything I can." The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'

The Oscar winner, 89, stopped by The View on Wednesday where she was asked about Brando "constantly" cheating on her during their on-and-off relationship by co-host Joy Behar. "I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears — really, I was naïve — and I was angry too, just furious. The next day, the phone rings, and I hear 'Miss Moreno?' I said, 'Uh, yeah?' " she recalled. " 'This is Colonel Parker, my client is Elvis Presley, and Elvis spotted you at the 20th Century Fox commissary, and he liked what he saw.' "
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Celebrate Rita Moreno's 90th birthday with a look at her life and career in photos

Rita Moreno is an actress, dancer and singer whose iconic career has spanned more than 70 years. Since making her screen debut in 1950, the Puerto Rico-born star has racked up a resume full of notable roles in projects like "Singin' in the Rain," "The King and I," "West Side Story," "The Electric Company," "Oz" and "One Day At A Time." The veteran character actress is also one of Hollywood's most acclaimed legends as a member of the elite club whose members have won all four major American entertainment awards: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. She can now be seen in Steven Spielberg's high-profile remake of "West Side Story," which came out on Dec. 10, 2021. To celebrate Rita's 90th birthday on Dec. 11, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we look back at her life and career in photos…
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Rita Moreno on enduring racism and sexism, the scene that won her an Oscar, and the new "West Side Story"

Rita Moreno is best known as Anita in the movie "West Side Story." The 1961 musical broke box office records and won ten Oscars including best picture and for Moreno, best supporting actress. Not too shabby for a kid from Puerto Rico who arrived in New York with nothing. She says her showbiz longevity is sprinkled with serendipity, but we warn you, beneath the gold plate of her Oscar there is a dark Hollywood tale of pain and betrayal, reinvention and resilience. She's only the third actor to 'EGOT' – winning the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. And as Moreno approaches 90 with a new "West Side Story" coming out– we found an artist who is witty and candid.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast: Rita Moreno Looks Back on Career and Returning to ‘West Side Story’

Rita Moreno is a living legend best known for her performances in such movie musicals as 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain, 1956’s The King and I and especially 1961’s West Side Story, for which she won the best supporting actress Academy Award, making her the first Latina Oscar winner. She also is one of just 16 people, and only 10 still alive, who have achieved EGOT status by winning at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Additionally, she was the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004, the National Medal of the Arts in 2009, the Screen...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

West Side Story star Rita Moreno pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Rita Moreno has paid tribute to 'West Side Story' composer Stephen Sondheim, who died on Friday (26.11.2021) at the age of 91. The 89-year-old actress won an Oscar for a role as Anita in the 1961 film adaptation of the classic musical and admitted it was a "privilege" to have worked alongside the legendary composer.
CELEBRITIES
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rita Moreno gets candid in documentary on her decades-long career

At 89, actress Rita Moreno is still in the process of living a remarkable, true Hollywood story, full of heartbreak, political struggle, rejection and triumph. With the documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” director Mariem Pérez Riera fits this path-breaking, EGOT-winning seven-decade career into 90 minutes, with the aid of a subject who can’t help but express herself with radical candor.
SAN DIEGO, CA

