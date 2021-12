United Airlines has become the world’s first airline to operate a passenger flight with one engine running on 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).SAFs are produced with materials other than crude oil, and produce up to 80 per cent fewer carbon emissions - although this reduction is all in the production stage, with this type of fuel emitting at least as much CO2 inflight as traditional kerosene.The Boeing 737 MAX 8 flew from Chicago to Washington DC on Wednesday at 1pm local time, carrying 100 passengers including United’s CEO Scott Kirby.Under Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) rules, US airlines cannot...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO